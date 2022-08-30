Shots fired in parking lot of Warren grocery store
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of a grocery store.
Officers were called at about 10 a.m. Thursday to the store on the 1600 block of N. Park Avenue on a report of shots fired. On the way there, dispatchers reported that several vehicles were taking off in multiple directions.Clerk reports gun threat at discount store in Warren
No one inside the store knew what had happened. A witness said he was inside the store when he heard the shooting. When he came outside to check on his family who waiting in a truck, he saw a car leaving the parking lot. A woman said that she saw a man shooting next to their vehicle.
Several spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 4