Shots fired in parking lot of Warren grocery store

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmK4a_0hbGzruH00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Officers were called at about 10 a.m. Thursday to the store on the 1600 block of N. Park Avenue on a report of shots fired. On the way there, dispatchers reported that several vehicles were taking off in multiple directions.

Clerk reports gun threat at discount store in Warren

No one inside the store knew what had happened. A witness said he was inside the store when he heard the shooting. When he came outside to check on his family who waiting in a truck, he saw a car leaving the parking lot. A woman said that she saw a man shooting next to their vehicle.

Several spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.

Comments / 4

michael green
4d ago

I know where THIS Particular store 🏪 is and it's Obvious that We have to be Diligently and Wholeheartedly Focused on the Problem of Gun Violence in the Whole Country

Reply(3)
2
