Shots fired in parking lot of Warren grocery store

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Officers were called at about 10 a.m. Thursday to the store on the 1600 block of N. Park Avenue on a report of shots fired. On the way there, dispatchers reported that several vehicles were taking off in multiple directions.

No one inside the store knew what had happened. A witness said he was inside the store when he heard the shooting. When he came outside to check on his family who waiting in a truck, he saw a car leaving the parking lot. A woman said that she saw a man shooting next to their vehicle.

Several spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.

