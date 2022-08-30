ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounds Like Jordan Peele Is Teasing A Potential Nope Sequel Thanks To A Cut Character

By Corey Chichizola
 5 days ago
Spoilers ahead for Jordan Peele’s Nope.

Filmmaker Jordan Peele might have made his Hollywood debut as a comedian, but he’s since become an accomplished Oscar-winning filmmaker in his own right. After debuting as a director in the horror hit Get Out , he’s produced two more wildly successful entries in the genre, the last of which was Nope . And it sounds like Peele is teasing a potential Nope sequel thanks to one cut character from the UFO movie.

Just like Get Out and Us , Nope became a critical and box office hit when it arrived in theaters in July . The new horror flick consistently subverted fan expectations, especially related to exactly what the UFO was up to. But fans have been wondering about a seemingly deleted character named simply “Nobody” who was played by actor Michael Busch. Peele recently spoke to the New York Times about his latest directorial effort, where he was asked about Nobody. He responded cryptically with:

The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.

Well, I’m definitely intrigued. Despite Nope already being in theaters for a month, Jordan Peele is still being cagey about certain aspects of the film. This includes the character Nobody, and how he might have originally factored into the story. And it sounds like Peele is still planning on bringing that character to life sometime in the future. But could it be in a Nope sequel, or another project?

Jordan Peele’s comments to the New York Times helped to peel back the curtain on various parts of creating Nope . But he also decided to leave the public guessing on certain aspects of this filmmaking, like the shoe that mysteriously stood on its end in the Gordy’s Home flashbacks . And when it comes to the mysterious character Nobody, that was another point where Peele decided to keep his cards to the chest. Although that’ll no doubt inspire fan questions and theories about what might happen in a potential sequel.

The concept of a Nope deleted character in a general sense feels mystifying, because Jordan Peele seems like such a methodical (and terrifying) filmmaker . The plot of his latest ambitious horror movie was told in great detail, with audiences earning both the answers to the mystery and background information about the characters. And if Peele is holding out hope on using Nobody in a future project, I have to wonder how much of the mysterious character ended up on the cutting room floor. And furthermore, how he might factor into the story of Jean Jacket.

The story of Nope ended in a satisfying way , with Jean Jacket being killed and the Haywood siblings surviving their encounter with the flying monster. But are there more of these types of aliens out there? If so, it seems like Jordan Peele could make a franchise, although the mystery of the UFO would likely not hit as hard.

Nope is still in theaters now. Check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Cinemablend

Cinemablend

