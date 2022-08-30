Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Related
Tucker Carlson Snarks That Jackson Water Crisis Will Let Mayor Fully Radicalize City
The Fox News host's sneering segment targeted progressive Mayor Chokwe Lumumba amid the city's devastating water shortage.
MSNBC
Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
EPA staff found City of Jackson, Mississippi, water department had insufficient staffing, leading to gaps in routine and preventative maintenance, report says
During a March 2022 site visit, US Environmental Protection Agency staff found that the City of Jackson, Mississippi, did not have adequate staffing for its water system and that as a result of that, routine and preventative maintenance on parts of the system were not being performed.
Jackson Has A $1 Billion Water Problem—Feds Gave Mississippi $75 Million
Many residents in Jackson have been without usable water following the flooding of the Pearl River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government
The New Chevy Blazer EV, Available For Preorder Now. See The Specs, Prices & More. Toxic drinking water at Camp Lejeune poisoned Marines for more than three decades. New Shaftless Stair Lifts (Take a Look at the Prices) EnergyBillCruncher /. SPONSORED. Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar...
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters "He's an enemy of the state.
Ron DeSantis’s genius plan to solve the teacher shortage crisis
While much of cable news is still fixated on the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, there are two joint crises happening that most journalists are ignoring: the shortages of police officers and teachers, which threaten America’s public safety and education system. In New York City, for example, more than 1,500...
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
Temporary pump restores some water in Jackson, Mississippi
A temporary water pump in Jackson, Mississippi is helping to restore pressure but after concerns of ruptured pipes, residents are still being advised to not drink the water.Sept. 3, 2022.
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Talks To Doll Stanley Of In Defense Of Animals About The Passage Of ‘Buddy’s Law’ In Mississippi
An appalling story of animal abuse that began unfolding more than one year ago in Tate County, Mississippi, reportedly still has many questions to be answered. Among them, what is the current status of Buddy’s Law?. The measure was introduced after a dog named Buddy was horrifically set on...
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Comments / 2