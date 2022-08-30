ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea are in talks over a £75MILLION deal for in-demand RB Leipzig centre back Josko Gvardiol as they look to sign the Croatian - who has been monitored by Man City and Tottenham - and then loan him back to the Bundesliga side

By Adrian Kajumba
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Chelsea are closing in on a £75million deal for highly-rated RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Croatia star Gvardiol will be loaned back to the German club for the season before he arrives at Stamford Bridge next summer.

Chelsea are among several clubs to have shown interest in the 20-year-old in this window, including Manchester City and Tottenham, but have stolen a march on their rivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jarT5_0hbGzS2E00
Chelsea are in talks with RB Leipzig regarding a potential deal for defender Josko Gvardiol

Leipzig were adamant they did not want to lose Gvardiol in this window and CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said on Tuesday night: ‘Josko still has a contract with us until 2026. We assume that he will not only play with us this season, but also next season as well.’

However, the offer to loan him back has convinced Leipzig to listen to Chelsea’s proposal.

The London club will confirm a £70m deal for Wesley Fofana from Leicester on Wednesday.

And they held further talks with Barcelona on Tuesday as they look to seal a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If Chelsea do land Gvardiol, it would take their summer spending to more than £300m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42l6Qt_0hbGzS2E00
If Gvardiol joins Thomas Tuchel's side it is expected he would be loaned back to RB Leipzig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSMbK_0hbGzS2E00
Chelsea have been looking to overhaul their defence and have agreed to sign Wesley Fofana

Gvardiol joined Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb for around £14m in September 2020, having previously been linked with Leeds, in a deal that made him the most expensive Croatian teenager ever.

He remained on loan at Dinamo for the rest of that season before linking up with Leipzig full-time last summer.

Gvardiol quickly established himself in the Leipzig team, developed impressively and played almost 50 games during 2021/22, helping Domenico Tedesco’s side finish fourth in the Bundesliga, win the German Cup and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

And his displays in Germany and Europe have led to him being tipped to eventually become one of the world’s leading centre-backs.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney insists Manchester United will need to 'work hard' and play with the 'intensity' they showed against Liverpool in Sunday's grudge match with Arsenal... as a passive 'low-block' would be a 'recipe for disaster'

Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United to play with the same intensity and vigour against Arsenal on Sunday as they showed in their statement win over Liverpool in August. The Red Devils' record goalscorer insisted that a passive approach against Mikel Arteta's side would prove to be a 'recipe for disaster' due to the speed with which they move the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nantes 0-3 PSG: Kylian Mbappe stars as the France forward bags a brace before Nuno Mendes adds a third against the 10 men of Nantes to lead the Ligue 1 champions back into top spot

France forward Mbappe found the back of the net either side of the interval to take his season's tally to seven before being replaced by Neymar as coach Christophe Galtier looked to spare the duo before PSG host Juventus on Tuesday. PSG have 16 points from six games and lead...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

I saw a picture of myself and thought "is that what I actually looked like?": Ollie Robinson reveals his comeback trail with more intensity in the gym was the key to his England Test return... as the Sussex seamer looks to reignite his international career

It was in mid-May, about the time that Ollie Robinson was being attended to by medics, having managed just six deliveries to open a County Championship match at Grace Road, when months of frustration reached a peak. The more he pushed for an England return, the further away it felt.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

RFU quiz 92 individuals as part of a formal investigation into Luther Burrell's shocking racism revelations... after the former centre lifts the lid on racist behaviour in rugby's dressing rooms

Almost 100 people have been interviewed as part of a formal investigation into Luther Burrell’s shocking revelations about racism in rugby. The former England centre revealed in The Mail on Sunday that he had been subject of comments made about slave shackles, and he made a call for a change to dressing room culture.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away

Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
SPORTS
