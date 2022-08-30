Chelsea are in talks over a £75MILLION deal for in-demand RB Leipzig centre back Josko Gvardiol as they look to sign the Croatian - who has been monitored by Man City and Tottenham - and then loan him back to the Bundesliga side

Chelsea are closing in on a £75million deal for highly-rated RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Croatia star Gvardiol will be loaned back to the German club for the season before he arrives at Stamford Bridge next summer.

Chelsea are among several clubs to have shown interest in the 20-year-old in this window, including Manchester City and Tottenham, but have stolen a march on their rivals.

Chelsea are in talks with RB Leipzig regarding a potential deal for defender Josko Gvardiol

Leipzig were adamant they did not want to lose Gvardiol in this window and CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said on Tuesday night: ‘Josko still has a contract with us until 2026. We assume that he will not only play with us this season, but also next season as well.’

However, the offer to loan him back has convinced Leipzig to listen to Chelsea’s proposal.

The London club will confirm a £70m deal for Wesley Fofana from Leicester on Wednesday.

And they held further talks with Barcelona on Tuesday as they look to seal a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If Chelsea do land Gvardiol, it would take their summer spending to more than £300m.

If Gvardiol joins Thomas Tuchel's side it is expected he would be loaned back to RB Leipzig

Chelsea have been looking to overhaul their defence and have agreed to sign Wesley Fofana

Gvardiol joined Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb for around £14m in September 2020, having previously been linked with Leeds, in a deal that made him the most expensive Croatian teenager ever.

He remained on loan at Dinamo for the rest of that season before linking up with Leipzig full-time last summer.

Gvardiol quickly established himself in the Leipzig team, developed impressively and played almost 50 games during 2021/22, helping Domenico Tedesco’s side finish fourth in the Bundesliga, win the German Cup and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

And his displays in Germany and Europe have led to him being tipped to eventually become one of the world’s leading centre-backs.