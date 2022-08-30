Oregon Practice Report: Ducks use scout team to prepare for Georgia Bulldogs

The Oregon Ducks are out of fall camp and into the first week of practices getting ready for the season-opener against the Georgia Bulldogs. It is a different week of practices as the Ducks shift things around and prepare to leave for Atlanta on Thursday.

The Ducks had a number of players in new numbers this week as they get a scout team together that mimics the Georgia offense and defense of the weekend. While that complicated things from a media standpoint, it should not exactly mean that certain players — perceived starters — are lower on the depth chart and not in the mix on starting lineup for Oregon.

Through the changes, here are a few takeaways from the first practice of the week that media members could attend:

Absent Players

As always, one of the most valuable things for media members was taking attendance at the start of practice as players walked in. That was more difficult on Tuesday with several players wearing different numbers for scout team purposes. Despite that, I can confirm that the following offensive players were not in attendance during the portion of practice where media members could watch:

WR Kyler Kasper

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

OL Bram Walden

On the defensive side of the ball, the usual suspects remained absent — Jaden Navarrette, Macael Afaese, and Sua'ava Poti. Media members were also unable to identify freshman DB Khamari Terrell, though it is possible that he was in a different number for scout team purposes.

Scout Team Players

There were a number of players wearing new numbers, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Oregon communications staff made sure to note that just because some of these players were in different numbers, it didn't mean anything as far as availability or likeliness to play on Saturday with the starters. It simply was a way to give the offense or defense a good look in preparation for Georiga. One player to note, though, was TE Terrell Tilmon wearing No. 19, playing in the role of UGA TE Brock Bowers. A lot has been made of Bowers over the past week or two, as he stands as one of the best tight ends in the nation. Putting Tilmon in that position on the scout team makes sense, because he has a tall and athletic build and can pose many threats on the field.

QB-to-WR Pairings

We got to watch quarterbacks throw to wide receivers for a decent portion of practice on Tuesday. It was Bo Nix and Ty Thompson working largely in tandem throwing to both sides of the field. The pairings were as follows:

Ty Thompson to Chase Cota

Ty Thompson to Josh Delgado

Ty Thompson to Isaiah Brevard

Bo Nix to Kris Hutson

Bo Nix to Moliki Matavao

Bo Nix to Cam McCormick

