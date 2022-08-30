ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC football names players of the game in win over FAMU

By Richard Adkins
 5 days ago

After North Carolina’s victory over Florida A&M, the football program announced their players of the game.

The Tar Heels dominated FAMU 56-24 despite a slow start to the game , putting on an offensive clinic in the process. Quarterback Drake Maye was named offensive player of the game, with Power Echols getting defensive player and Obi Egbuna earning special teams player of the game.

Maye’s historic night clearly indicates why the freshman received the honors, as he threw five touchdown passes in his first career start. He also played mistake-free football, throwing zero interceptions and rushing for 55 yards without a fumble.

When it came to the defense, it could have gone to multiple players. However, none was as consistent as linebacker Power Echols. The Sophomore led both teams in total tackles with 10, including a sack and two tackles for loss.

Lastly, Egbuna earned special teams player of the game after helping contain FAMU special teams attack. UNC fans expected the senior defensive back to show impact as he was one of the three named team captains for week zero, and he did not disappoint.

This game was an ideal season start for these three Heels, and a repeated performance can help them get through Appalachian State on Saturday.

