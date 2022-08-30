ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Man, 28, shot early Tuesday outside of Akron hookah lounge

By Jim Mackinnon, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgMp6_0hbGz1X600

A 28-year-old man shot early Tuesday morning outside of an East Exchange Street hookah lounge has what are considered non-life threatening injuries, Akron police said.

The man was found shortly after 3 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds outside of the Exhale Hookah Lounge in the 500 block of East Exchange Street, police said. He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital.

Detectives said another man fired the gun following a fight that started inside the bar and then moved outside. The alleged shooter then left in a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO at 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Customer shot by Akron cashier as fight breaks out in store, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a convenience store cashier shot a customer Thursday night during a fight with a different customer. The 48-year-old victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with critical injuries. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a store in the 800 block...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron Police: 2 teenagers arrested after shooting man during robbery

AKRON, Ohio — Two teenagers were arrested in Akron Thursday night after allegedly shooting a man during a robbery. The teens are facing charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery and weapons offenses. Just before 8:30 p.m., Akron Police officers arrived on scene after receiving a call of a "suspicious...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#The Exhale Hookah Lounge#East Exchange Street#Summa Akron City Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Ohio teen father accused of deliberately leaving 1-year-old son in hot car, killing him

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 19-year-old father was arrested and charged after his 1-year-old child allegedly died from being left in a car unattended for too long. According to a news release from the New Philadelphia Police Department, on Sept. 1 at approximately 2 p.m., police learned that an unresponsive 1-year-old child was transported to the ER by his father.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Two Remain Critical From 14th Street NW Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department has sent us a correction on a story from earlier in the week. The 32-year-old cardiac arrest victim from that 14th Street NW fire on Sunday remains in critical condition at Aultman, while his 61-year-old mother is critical at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.
CANTON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy