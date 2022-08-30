ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattle.gov

New Mayor, New Council, New Committees, New Hope

Starting this January of 2022, Seattle has a new Mayor (Bruce Harrell), new City Councilmember (Sara Nelson), new City Council President (Debora Juarez), new assignments to City Council committees, and new City Attorney (Ann Davison). I am hopeful this resetting of the political climate at your City Hall will produce positive results for Seattle. Our new mayor Bruce Harrell highlighted our common ground with his inaugural speech about “One Seattle.”
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

Sustainable Infrastructure

In 2008, the City launched the Sustainable Infrastructure Initiative, an experiment in which a more holistic approach was applied to a handful of capital projects. In each of these projects, a wide range of alternatives will be considered, all of which address multiple objectives from multiple departments. Three projects in particular were developed:
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

Emergency Management

Seattle Hazard Explorer is now in Spanish, click here!. Do you want to be more prepared for emergencies and disasters, but don't know where to start? Do you have questions about the types of emergencies that could happen in your back yard? Ask an emergency manager!. During the month of...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy