Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to participate in several events at Eastern Idaho State Fair

By Shoshone-Bannock Tribes news release
 5 days ago

BLACKFOOT — Who’s ready for Indian Relays, the parade, food, rides and more?!

The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts this Friday, Sept. 2, with the State Fair Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the National Indian Relay Races on Sunday (pari-mutuel races start at noon), Monday, Thursday (no pari-mutuel races, get into races free), Friday and Saturday with National Championships.

Highlights for this year’s National Indian Relays include a few memorial races in honor of the following that have passed but never forgotten: T. Toby Tissidimit Memorial for Championship team, Daisy St. Clair Memorial for Ladies race and Ladies relay, Noah Fred Memorial for Championship Consolation and a special Keno “Yambasi” Coby Honorary Jockey Award on Thursday, Sept. 8.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Osborne family will sponsor a dinner for the Relay teams. Relay booklets will be available for $5 on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the relay races. The National Indian Relay races are sponsored by the Fort Hall Casino Hotel.

For the Native American exhibition space, Anna Bowers, Native American Superintendent, states, “I encourage everyone to come out and participate in this year’s exhibition as we will be highlighting R.W. Dixey contributions to the State Fair as a former EISF Board Member and was instrumental in the land purchase of the current location known as the EISF grounds and also negotiated on behalf of the Tribes to establish the current Shoshone-Bannock exhibit booth. This will all be on display at the Shoshone-Bannock Fair booth this year.”

Bowers states, “New this year, we will be having a drawing for $50 dollars with 3 winners for all the tribal members who participate and display as exhibitors, drawing will take place after all entries are in, and money will be signed for and can be picked up after 3 p.m. starting Thursday, Sept. 1.”

Sign-up as an exhibitor today, Tuesday Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dome Room at the Tribal Business Center or Wednesday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. check-in Items at the Harvest Building at the Fair Grounds in Blackfoot or Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. until 12:00 noon entries close.

For more information on the fair schedules, tickets, prices, etc. Click here: funatthefair.com .

