Seriously Injured Little League World Series Player Heading Home Following Successful Skull Surgery

Easton Oliverson, the Little League World Series player seriously injured in a bunk bed fall in mid-August, is heading home. The great news comes after the 12-year-old underwent successful skull surgery.

The family announced Monday that they’ll be leaving Pennsylvania and heading home to Utah. Oliverson had been in the hospital for more than two weeks since the frightening accident.

This week, the family shared a video of Oliverson, who thanked everyone for their support. In another Instagram post, they thanked doctors and medical staff for helping the Little Leaguer back to health.

Oliverson fell from a top bunk on Aug. 14, hitting his head. He suffered from a fractured his skull and cheekbone. He had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery.

Though the surgery was successful, Oliverson was still in a medically-induced coma for multiple days. Since undergoing surgery, the 12-year-old has made several incredible strides in his recovery.

We’re all glad to see the youngster from Utah has undergone successful surgery and heading back home to Utah!

Support Pours in for Easton Oliverson

Easton Oliverson has made tremendous progress over the past few weeks. Heading home is another major step for the 12-year-old who endured a frightening situation during the Little League World Series.

However, the latest Instagram post states that Oliverson “still has a long road ahead of him.” The family continues to ask for thoughts and prayers as he goes through this journey. He received an outpouring of support.

“Best wishes, Easton!” one user wrote.

“Nothing short of a miracle,” another said. “Prayers for safe travels and continued healing!”

“Thank you so much for the wonderful updates and your willingness to share Easton’s story,” another individual said. “Prayers from North Carolina!!”