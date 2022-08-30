Read full article on original website
Woman dies in Manitowoc County highway crash
TOWN OF CENTERVILLE (WLUK) -- An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman died after crashing into the back of a flatbed truck on I-43 in Manitowoc County. It happened Wednesday just after 8 p.m. on I-43 at County Highway XX in the town of Centerville. The preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving...
Complaint: Fatal drunk driving crash suspect had cold medicine and alcohol in system
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – The suspect in a fatal drunk driving crash had a combination of cold medicine and alcohol in the hours before a crash, and blew a .234 – nearly three times the legal driving limit, according to a criminal complaint. Joshua Gann, 43, was charged...
Man accused of drifting in Manitowoc church parking lot, killing goose
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A man was arrested for allegedly intentionally "drifting" in a church parking lot full of geese and killing one. Keeghan Yindra, 18, was arrested on potential charges of felony mistreatment of animals as well as counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Formal charges have not been filed.
License plate readers get rave reviews from Green Bay police after murder suspect arrest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Green Bay murder suspect is behind bars, and police say new license plate reading cameras helped make the arrest. FOX 11 first told you about these cameras in mid-July, about two weeks after they were installed on a trial basis. If helping track down...
Woman pleads not guilty in mail fraud and theft case
CHILTON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana pleaded not guilty to nine fraud-related counts – including theft of mail. Viasana also waived a preliminary hearing in the case, which includes 29 counts of bail jumping. No trial date was set. She returns to court Oct. 20, court records show. Viasana...
I-41 reopens following overpass bridge work in Outagamie County
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- UPDATE: A section of southbound Interstate-41 reopened early Friday morning following repairs to the Rose Hill Road/County Road CC overpass bridge. Traffic was allowed to move through the area just after 4:30 a.m. Friday. The section of I-41 between Highway 55 and County Road CC had been scheduled to be closed until 5 a.m.
Oconto County District Attorney resigns
(WLUK) -- Oconto County is looking for a new district attorney following a resignation. Former District Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr. resigned Thursday. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials...
Schabusiness adds insanity plea in killing, dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Taylor Schabusiness added a plea Thursday of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for allegedly killing, dismembering, and sexually assaulting Shad Thyrion. Her trial was postponed indefinitely. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Schabusiness...
ATV and UTV safety in Oconto County ahead of busy Labor Day Weekend
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- It is expected to be a busy weekend for outdoor fun, and that includes hitting the trails on ATVs and UTVs. But it can also be deadly. So far this season, 11 people have died in ATV-related crashes. Forty-seven people died in all of last season.
Former adult family home operator convicted of medical assistance fraud
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was convicted of medical assistance fraud. Three other counts against Lerenzo Head were dismissed at a hearing earlier this week. Sentencing is set for Jan. 6, court records show. Prosecutors said Head operated Dauphin House in...
Intersection between Green Bay, Door County reopens with safety improvements
TOWN OF SCOTT (WLUK) -- An intersection in northeastern Brown County has reopened after a summer of construction. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation redesigned the intersection of highways 57 and K. Crews built two restricted crossing U-turns, also known as “J-turns,” with extended turn lanes. The project removed cross traffic and left turns directly from Highway K to Bay Settlement Road.
Marinette, Florence counties join Brown with 'high' COVID spread; Door drops to 'medium'
(WLUK) -- With Labor Day weekend upon us, Door County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission. However, Brown, Marinette and Florence counties are at that level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
Corn roast is Oconto County tradition for Red Arrow Snowmobile/ATV Club in Townsend
TOWNSEND (WLUK) -- A summer-ending tradition is gearing up for its annual celebration. The Red Arrow Snowmobile/ATV Club's 16th Annual Corn Roast and fundraiser is set for Saturday. With a little teamwork, a network of wood, steel and canvas, downtown Townsend is starting to take shape. "We're setting up dozens...
Brown County declares fentanyl a community health crisis
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Officials in Brown County are acting to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths. They say the first step is to educate the public on the dangers of drug misuse. "It's time for us as a community to act," Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said. Streckenbach said...
Green Bay elementary school closed after water pipe breaks
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students of a Green Bay elementary school will not be returning to class for their second day after a water pipe broke. Martin Elementary School will be closed Friday while crews make the necessary repairs. The district says there are several flooded classrooms and there is...
Survey available for Outagamie County residents on hazard mitigation plan
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Outagamie County officials are asking for residents input in its hazard mitigation plan. Hazard mitigation is taking action to reduce or eliminate risk to life or property from hazardous events. Outagamie County residents and business owners are asked to take a brief survey about their hazard concerns...
Green Bay school board approves pay change for substitute teachers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) The Green Bay school board Thursday unanimously approved a pay change for substitute teachers: an increase from what it had been paying before 2021, but a decrease from what it paid during the pandemic. “I know it’s a difficult time to be asking for an increase, especially...
Explore history at Heritage Hill French and Indian War Encampment
(WLUK) -- Watch history come to life at Heritage Hill State Park this Labor Day weekend. The French and Indian War Encampment has live interpreters to show visitors what life was like during the mid-1700s. People can join the Redcoats as they put on craft, cooking, and musket demonstrations. The...
Frozen's Elsa visits patients at St. Vincent Children's Hospital
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A special visitor had St. Vincent Children's Hospital patients glistening. The Princess Program Foundation sent Queen Elsa to put smiles on the faces of children receiving treatment in Green Bay Thursday. The Disney's Frozen character is known for her icy magical powers, but she brought a...
Family's donation is making a difference for Door County YMCA campaign
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A family is thanking the Door County YMCA by making a generous donation. The Bunning Family says the center offered a way to keep their parents , Jim and Barb, healthy and active. In the past 23 years, Jim has walked about 13,000 miles on the...
