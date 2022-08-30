ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Fox11online.com

Woman dies in Manitowoc County highway crash

TOWN OF CENTERVILLE (WLUK) -- An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman died after crashing into the back of a flatbed truck on I-43 in Manitowoc County. It happened Wednesday just after 8 p.m. on I-43 at County Highway XX in the town of Centerville. The preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man accused of drifting in Manitowoc church parking lot, killing goose

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A man was arrested for allegedly intentionally "drifting" in a church parking lot full of geese and killing one. Keeghan Yindra, 18, was arrested on potential charges of felony mistreatment of animals as well as counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Formal charges have not been filed.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman pleads not guilty in mail fraud and theft case

CHILTON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana pleaded not guilty to nine fraud-related counts – including theft of mail. Viasana also waived a preliminary hearing in the case, which includes 29 counts of bail jumping. No trial date was set. She returns to court Oct. 20, court records show. Viasana...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

I-41 reopens following overpass bridge work in Outagamie County

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- UPDATE: A section of southbound Interstate-41 reopened early Friday morning following repairs to the Rose Hill Road/County Road CC overpass bridge. Traffic was allowed to move through the area just after 4:30 a.m. Friday. The section of I-41 between Highway 55 and County Road CC had been scheduled to be closed until 5 a.m.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oconto County District Attorney resigns

(WLUK) -- Oconto County is looking for a new district attorney following a resignation. Former District Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr. resigned Thursday. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Schabusiness adds insanity plea in killing, dismemberment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Taylor Schabusiness added a plea Thursday of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for allegedly killing, dismembering, and sexually assaulting Shad Thyrion. Her trial was postponed indefinitely. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Schabusiness...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Former adult family home operator convicted of medical assistance fraud

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was convicted of medical assistance fraud. Three other counts against Lerenzo Head were dismissed at a hearing earlier this week. Sentencing is set for Jan. 6, court records show. Prosecutors said Head operated Dauphin House in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Intersection between Green Bay, Door County reopens with safety improvements

TOWN OF SCOTT (WLUK) -- An intersection in northeastern Brown County has reopened after a summer of construction. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation redesigned the intersection of highways 57 and K. Crews built two restricted crossing U-turns, also known as “J-turns,” with extended turn lanes. The project removed cross traffic and left turns directly from Highway K to Bay Settlement Road.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Marinette, Florence counties join Brown with 'high' COVID spread; Door drops to 'medium'

(WLUK) -- With Labor Day weekend upon us, Door County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission. However, Brown, Marinette and Florence counties are at that level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County declares fentanyl a community health crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Officials in Brown County are acting to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths. They say the first step is to educate the public on the dangers of drug misuse. "It's time for us as a community to act," Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said. Streckenbach said...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay elementary school closed after water pipe breaks

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students of a Green Bay elementary school will not be returning to class for their second day after a water pipe broke. Martin Elementary School will be closed Friday while crews make the necessary repairs. The district says there are several flooded classrooms and there is...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay school board approves pay change for substitute teachers

GREEN BAY (WLUK) The Green Bay school board Thursday unanimously approved a pay change for substitute teachers: an increase from what it had been paying before 2021, but a decrease from what it paid during the pandemic. “I know it’s a difficult time to be asking for an increase, especially...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Explore history at Heritage Hill French and Indian War Encampment

(WLUK) -- Watch history come to life at Heritage Hill State Park this Labor Day weekend. The French and Indian War Encampment has live interpreters to show visitors what life was like during the mid-1700s. People can join the Redcoats as they put on craft, cooking, and musket demonstrations. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Frozen's Elsa visits patients at St. Vincent Children's Hospital

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A special visitor had St. Vincent Children's Hospital patients glistening. The Princess Program Foundation sent Queen Elsa to put smiles on the faces of children receiving treatment in Green Bay Thursday. The Disney's Frozen character is known for her icy magical powers, but she brought a...
GREEN BAY, WI

