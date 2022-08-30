ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

98.3 The Snake

A Curmudgeon Skips the Rides at the Twin Falls County Fair

I haven’t been on a carnival ride for at least 20 years, and maybe 25. This is a shame because I have a colorful history when it comes to rides at fairs and amusement parks. When I was five, I was the tallest kid in my kindergarten class. Other kids eventually surpassed me, but at the time I could have passed for being eight. There was a small amusement park at the lake where my dad worked. One day, my mom took my sister, brother, and me to check out the rides.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Mountain Lion Confirmed Along Trail in Twin Falls ID

You would know the area. Along the canyon and near the gun club and Federation Point. At the far north end of Washington Street. A guy was out running last week when he encountered the animal. He waited several days before notifying Idaho Fish and Game. The lion may have since moved on, but people in the area are still being warned to keep a close eye on their children and pets.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake

Don’t Miss These 10 Events Taking Place this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

The unofficial end of summer is here, and while that will make many sad, the weather will more than makeup for it, as it continues to feel like it. The heat may be sticking around, but the focus will turn to fall activities as September has begun, and summer 2022 closes this weekend. With the holiday taking place, many will take advantage of it to have one final weekend to enjoy before things get busier and there aren't any breaks until the holidays later in the year. If you are on the fence about what to do this weekend, do not fret, there is tons to do and very little chance you will be bored this Labor Day weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some events to consider and check out this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair

The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why a Burger King Sign in Twin Falls Grabbed Attention in the Wrong Way

Warning: The story below does include a picture with explicit language. If you are offended by offensive language, please do not continue reading or scroll further. Late nights on weekends, when teenagers sneak out or find themselves bored, they like to get into mischief. Sometimes adults like to pull pranks as well when they see an opportunity. It can be fun to do harmless pranks and mischievous acts, so long as nobody gets hurt and nothing is damaged. Sometimes employees have had enough and decide they don't care about their jobs anymore and say forget it, by doing something to get fired. The reasons above are mentioned, because it is not entirely sure which took place, but recently someone decided to rearrange the Burger King's on Washington and Cheney sign in Twin Falls. Some kids thought it would be funny, an adult saw an opportunity to change the sign for a laugh, or some employee may not have cared anymore and arranged the sign a certain way, whichever it was, bravo.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How Awkward Was Your Last Twin Falls ID High School Reunion?

September and October are big months for high school reunions. I have one coming up in mid-October, and I have absolutely no intention of going. My decision doesn't have anything to do with nerves or not wanting to reconnect with anyone in particular, but apparently many Americans have the same beef about attending reunions, according to an online source.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

The Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was Just Spotted in Twin Falls

Twin Falls is a pretty exciting town, especially as the fair is about to start this week, but we still get pretty excited when the iconic Wienermobile rolls through town. My wife just sent me a text with a picture and video of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Poleline near Target. It was driving west and turned south at the Fillmore intersection by the Hampton Inn. She had an appointment to get to and wasn’t able to follow the car to see if it was going to stop somewhere for an event or to get gas nearby. There is a Chevron gas station on that corner or possibly they are spending the night at the Hampton or Holiday Inn.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

The City of Twin Falls is looking for feedback from the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is asking for some help from the community, to improve community livability and government services. The city will launch an Open Participation Citizen survey next week. The city is encouraging citizens to take it and provide feedback. The survey...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Is Homelessness, Drug Use At This Twin Falls Park A Real Threat?

The subject of homelessness and drug use is something I often see people in the Twin Falls community sounding off on when scrolling Facebook and other sites dedicated to local content. As far as the homeless folks are concerned, where is it they are supposed to go that would make those in southern Idaho that have roofs over their heads and multiple meals a day feel safer?
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Cassia County Schools in a tough spot amid record heat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been hot outside, and everyone’s been feeling it. Imagine having to sit in the heat all day without any air conditioning though. That’s what they have to deal with at Burley High School and Burley Junior High School. “A 2016...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

