Read full article on original website
Related
A Curmudgeon Skips the Rides at the Twin Falls County Fair
I haven’t been on a carnival ride for at least 20 years, and maybe 25. This is a shame because I have a colorful history when it comes to rides at fairs and amusement parks. When I was five, I was the tallest kid in my kindergarten class. Other kids eventually surpassed me, but at the time I could have passed for being eight. There was a small amusement park at the lake where my dad worked. One day, my mom took my sister, brother, and me to check out the rides.
$3 Movies Coming this Weekend to the Twin Falls Magic Valley Cinema 13
We’ve mentioned quite a few times that we need a dollar theater in Twin Falls, and this might be the closest we’ll ever get to that. On Saturday, September 3rd the Magic Valley Cinema 13 will be showing all movies for just $3. $3 Movies For National Cinema...
Mountain Lion Confirmed Along Trail in Twin Falls ID
You would know the area. Along the canyon and near the gun club and Federation Point. At the far north end of Washington Street. A guy was out running last week when he encountered the animal. He waited several days before notifying Idaho Fish and Game. The lion may have since moved on, but people in the area are still being warned to keep a close eye on their children and pets.
If You Were A Twin Falls Top Gun Pilot, What’s Your Call Sign?
After nearly thirteen weeks at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick is easily the highest-grossing film of 2022. To date, the sequel has earned more than $2 billion globally, and it's still playing at my local theater. Since its release in late-May, Top Gun: Maverick has become the seventh highest-grossing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls Has A New Concert Venue And A Local Band Is Returning For One Night Of Fun
This is the first I have heard of a new concert venue in Twin Falls, but now I am super excited! A local band is coming back to Twin Falls where it all started for a night of entertainment. If you are into indie-rock this is for your. New Concert...
Don’t Miss These 10 Events Taking Place this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The unofficial end of summer is here, and while that will make many sad, the weather will more than makeup for it, as it continues to feel like it. The heat may be sticking around, but the focus will turn to fall activities as September has begun, and summer 2022 closes this weekend. With the holiday taking place, many will take advantage of it to have one final weekend to enjoy before things get busier and there aren't any breaks until the holidays later in the year. If you are on the fence about what to do this weekend, do not fret, there is tons to do and very little chance you will be bored this Labor Day weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some events to consider and check out this weekend.
Another Argument for Taking the Keys Away From Women in Idaho
I saw the beautiful blue Super Sport in Jerome and wanted some pictures. It sat parked far away from any other open parking spaces, and I figured I could get some good angles. Then suddenly the box labeled Jeep pulled in right next to the classic car. The Jeep driver had multiple empty spaces close to the door at the shop.
The Delicious New Cookie Twin Falls Girl Scouts Are Slinging
The next time you walk out of a store or open your front door and cross paths with a Twin Falls Girl Scouts member, make sure to ask about the newest flavor before you buy 10 boxes. The scout's new cookie was unveiled to the U.S. just days ago and is available for purchase online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
Why a Burger King Sign in Twin Falls Grabbed Attention in the Wrong Way
Warning: The story below does include a picture with explicit language. If you are offended by offensive language, please do not continue reading or scroll further. Late nights on weekends, when teenagers sneak out or find themselves bored, they like to get into mischief. Sometimes adults like to pull pranks as well when they see an opportunity. It can be fun to do harmless pranks and mischievous acts, so long as nobody gets hurt and nothing is damaged. Sometimes employees have had enough and decide they don't care about their jobs anymore and say forget it, by doing something to get fired. The reasons above are mentioned, because it is not entirely sure which took place, but recently someone decided to rearrange the Burger King's on Washington and Cheney sign in Twin Falls. Some kids thought it would be funny, an adult saw an opportunity to change the sign for a laugh, or some employee may not have cared anymore and arranged the sign a certain way, whichever it was, bravo.
How Awkward Was Your Last Twin Falls ID High School Reunion?
September and October are big months for high school reunions. I have one coming up in mid-October, and I have absolutely no intention of going. My decision doesn't have anything to do with nerves or not wanting to reconnect with anyone in particular, but apparently many Americans have the same beef about attending reunions, according to an online source.
Share Hope And Positivity At The Twin Falls Suicide Prevention Event
Mental health illness is on the rise and people need help on a daily basis. A non-profit organization called Love Yourself is hosting a suicide prevention event at the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. It is a great way to share hope and positivity possibly helping those who feel like they have no other options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rock On At The Filer Golf Course With Music, Food, And Fun
Rock The Range is coming to Pebble Ponds Golf Course in Filer and it is going to be an event you do not want to miss. Bringing together all your favorite things in one place for a 21 and over experience. This is the first year and hopefully many more to come.
Weird: Why Do Some Idaho Cars Have Plastic Bags On Their Wiper Blades?
There are a lot of unknowns in the world, and one of the most talked about unknowns in Twin Falls right now is the little plastic bags on random car wipers. What’s up with that?. Plastic Bags On Wiper Blades. We only started seeing the tiny plastic wiper blade...
Do You Work Or Live With A Twin Falls Chronic Interrupter?
Interrupting someone mid-sentence is something we've both been guilty of and found ourselves at the receiving end of. It can ruin work and personal relationships if it happens too frequently. The term for someone that just can't seem to let another human being get a complete sentence out of their...
The Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was Just Spotted in Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a pretty exciting town, especially as the fair is about to start this week, but we still get pretty excited when the iconic Wienermobile rolls through town. My wife just sent me a text with a picture and video of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Poleline near Target. It was driving west and turned south at the Fillmore intersection by the Hampton Inn. She had an appointment to get to and wasn’t able to follow the car to see if it was going to stop somewhere for an event or to get gas nearby. There is a Chevron gas station on that corner or possibly they are spending the night at the Hampton or Holiday Inn.
kmvt
The City of Twin Falls is looking for feedback from the community
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is asking for some help from the community, to improve community livability and government services. The city will launch an Open Participation Citizen survey next week. The city is encouraging citizens to take it and provide feedback. The survey...
Is Homelessness, Drug Use At This Twin Falls Park A Real Threat?
The subject of homelessness and drug use is something I often see people in the Twin Falls community sounding off on when scrolling Facebook and other sites dedicated to local content. As far as the homeless folks are concerned, where is it they are supposed to go that would make those in southern Idaho that have roofs over their heads and multiple meals a day feel safer?
Why Has Twin Falls Given the Finger to This Finger Food?
When it comes to good food, Twin Falls is continually growing in variety and quality. In addition to an amazing assortment of local restraints, Twin Falls has several popular chains to suit almost any taste. But there's a particular food in Twin Falls that feels a little underrepresented. When I...
kmvt
Cassia County Schools in a tough spot amid record heat
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been hot outside, and everyone’s been feeling it. Imagine having to sit in the heat all day without any air conditioning though. That’s what they have to deal with at Burley High School and Burley Junior High School. “A 2016...
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0