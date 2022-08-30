Lenexa advances plans for Vista Village Apartments
LENEXA, Kan. — Monday the Lenexa Planning Commission approved plans to create a 260-unit apartment complex off Prairie Star Parkway.
In January, the Lenexa City Council approved a revised site plan for a $120 million mixed-use project at the southeast corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road.
Original plans for the Vista Village project included seven retail buildings, 119 townhomes and a five-story, 207-unit condominium complex.
Monday the planning commission approved final plans to develop the Vista Village Apartments on roughly 7 acres of land within the project site.
In place of the condominiums, the developer now intends to build 261 apartment units across three buildings. Once complete, the buildings will range in height to be two, three and four stories tall. The apartment project would be located on the south side of Prairie Star Parkway and roughly 420 feet east of Ridgeview Road.
The three buildings will be constructed along the edge of the property boundary, creating an internal court that will include a surface parking lot and a two level parking garage.
Amenities for the complex will include an off-leash fenced dog park, a pool, a clubhouse and an outdoor plaza space.
