ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yeshiva University in New York petitions Supreme Court to block student LGBTQ+ club

By Brooke Migdon
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNDO9_0hbGwsFj00

Story at a glance

  • Yeshiva University on Monday filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court to block a court order requiring it to recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an LGBTQ+ student group.
  • The school has argued its religious beliefs prevent it from officially recognizing the group.
  • The New York County Supreme Court in June ruled that Yeshiva University must recognize the YU Pride Alliance because the school is not a religious corporation and does not qualify for a religious exemption to the New York City Human Rights Law.

Yeshiva University on Monday filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court asking it to block a judge’s order that requires the university to recognize an LGBTQ+ student group.

The New York City university has been battling with state courts for more than a year over its refusal to recognize the YU Pride Alliance, arguing that doing so would be inconsistent with its values as a “deeply religious Jewish university.”

A group of Yeshiva University students and alumni in a lawsuit filed last year argued that the school’s repeated rejection of their application for official recognition deprives them of benefits enjoyed by other recognized student organizations, like the use of campus facilities for meetings, fundraisers and advertising.

The complaint claimed the school’s actions were “blatantly illegal” under the New York City Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination in public accommodations based on a number of protected characteristics including sexual orientation and gender identity.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

In June, the New York County Supreme Court ruled that Yeshiva University must recognize the Pride Alliance, which is entitled to “the full and equal accommodations” and privileges afforded to all other student groups at the school.

According to the court, Yeshiva University does not qualify for a religious exemption to the city’s human rights law because it is not a religious corporation.

“Yeshiva’s organizing documents do not expressly indicate that Yeshiva has a religious purpose,” the court wrote. “Rather, Yeshiva organized itself as an ‘education corporation’ and for educational purposes, exclusively.”

An appeal to overturn the court’s decision was denied.

Yeshiva University in its emergency request on Monday said the “government-enforced establishment” of the Pride Alliance would cause “irreparable harm” to its students and community and requested an immediate stay on the lower court’s order to recognize the club.

“When secular authorities try to tell Yeshiva University that it is not religious, you know something has gone terribly wrong,” Eric Baxter, vice president and senior counsel at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which is representing Yeshiva, said Monday in a statement. “The First Amendment protects Yeshiva’s right to practice its faith. We are asking the Supreme Court to correct this obvious error.”

Applications for campus clubs to request recognition opened last week and will remain active until Sept. 12, according to the university’s request.

“The Torah guides everything that we do at Yeshiva—from how we educate students to how we run our dining halls to how we organize our campus,” Yeshiva University President Ari Berman said Monday.

“We care deeply for and welcome all our students, including our LGBTQ students, and continue to be engaged in a productive dialogue with our Rabbis, faculty and students on how we apply our Torah values to create an inclusive campus environment,” Berman said. “We only ask the government to allow us the freedom to apply the Torah in accordance with our values.”

The YU Pride Alliance has not responded publicly to the university’s request to the Supreme Court, but in a statement following the June ruling said it intended to provide support and community to “all students of all sexualities and gender identities.”

“We are proud to be students of Yeshiva University,” the students wrote at the time. “And are excited to continue our work at YU in an official capacity.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class

The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the "rise" of the "angry white male" in the United States. The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male," Campus Reform reported.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
University, FL
State
New York State
Local
Florida Society
New York City, NY
Society
University, FL
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'

Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeshiva University#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#The Supreme Court#The Yu Pride Alliance#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
RadarOnline

Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom

A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Washington Examiner

Transgender kids will be allowed to compete against biological girls after court reverses ban

Transgender teen athletes will be able to compete against girls in Utah after a court stunningly reversed a previously implemented ban. The decision, which goes against the will of most Americans according to a new Washington Examiner-YouGov poll, was made just ahead of the school year resuming in the state. A ban was passed by Republicans earlier this year, however, the reversal now gives transgender athletes a path to competing against girls. A new commission will rule on a case-by-case basis whether or not a trans student is allowed to compete against biological girls.
UTAH STATE
WOLB 1010AM

White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account

Nicholas and Mary Nicosia denied claims of racism from Black Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones, but she admitted to having a racist Twitter. The post White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account appeared first on NewsOne.
ROCHESTER, NY
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election

A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

680K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy