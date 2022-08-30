ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment

Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
Top 30 senior Isaiah Miranda is down to eight finalists

One of the nation's top big men, Isaiah Miranda, tells 247Sports that he is down to a final eight of Connecticut, Georgetown, Louisville, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, UCLA and USC. A seven-footer from Rhode Island who is playing this season at Southern California Academy, Miranda currently ranks No. 30 nationally...
Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
Report: Big 12 making major move with TV deal, realignment

The Big 12 Conference's new commissioner, Brett Yormark, vowed to do everything he could to put the league in a stronger position as realignment rumbled again, and he seems to be doing just that. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Big 12 have entered TV rights discussions with both Fox and ESPN well in advance of their scheduled negotiating window. This move could have a far-reaching effect, including on realignment.
Junior wing Kanon Catchings picks Purdue

Matt Painter and his staff at Purdue have never been afraid to be aggressive in chasing underclass talent from the state of Indiana and their get involved early strategy paid off again on Friday night. During his official visit to Purdue, 2024 wing Kanon Catchings announced that he has committed.
Philadelphia Eagles claim ex-Notre Dame QB Ian Book off waivers

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book did not stay on the market for long. One day after being released by the Saints, Book has been claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the NFL's waiver wire. A fourth-round pick from Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft, Book spent...
Three-star big man Matt Reed commits to Richmond

One of the more skilled big men in the Lone Star State's senior class is now spoken for. This evening, three-star big man Matt Reed announced his commitment to Richmond. “The history Coach Mooney has with his bigs during his 18-year tenure is crazy,” Reed said on his commitment. “Their development is crazy. The usage rate for their centers is really high. A lot of their bigs have gone on to achieve accolades and play professionally which is something that I would want to do.”
RICHMOND, TX

