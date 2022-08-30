One of the more skilled big men in the Lone Star State's senior class is now spoken for. This evening, three-star big man Matt Reed announced his commitment to Richmond. “The history Coach Mooney has with his bigs during his 18-year tenure is crazy,” Reed said on his commitment. “Their development is crazy. The usage rate for their centers is really high. A lot of their bigs have gone on to achieve accolades and play professionally which is something that I would want to do.”

