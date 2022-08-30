TROY – The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) is set to kick off its 2022-2023 season as The Guess Who takes center stage at the APAC on Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. Once referred to by Rolling Stone magazine as “one of rock’s most consistently fascinating maverick bands, with a succession of meritorious songs that has few equals among contemporary North American groups,” The Guess Who is a musical institution who boast an impressive catalog of chart-topping hits.

