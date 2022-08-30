ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

10 puppies found abandoned in crate in Cabell County

By Bailey Brautigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Ten puppies are in need of homes after the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter said they were found on the side of a road.

The shelter said that the puppies were found in a box marked “seafood,” and the box was put in a wire crate, which was left on the side of Blue Sulphur Road.

Happy Tales: Priscilla Moats and Koda

The shelter said that it was very hot and humid outside, and when the puppies were found, they were overheated and stressed.

    Courtesy: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter
    Courtesy: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter
    Courtesy: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter
    Courtesy: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter

The shelter said that even though its facilities are packed, it bleached and cleaned the back part of its women’s restroom to house the puppies. It said that the puppies should still be with their mother, but they are able to eat wet food and drink water from bowls.

Anyone who is willing to foster or rescue these puppies should message the shelter on Facebook or call the shelter at 304-696-5551.

