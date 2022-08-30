Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
PURE Theatre Announces Season 20 Dining Benefits Partners
PURE Theatre today announced the restaurant partners for their Season 20 Dining Benefits Program, in partnership with Charleston Arts Festival. The Dining Benefits Program is exclusive to All-Access Flex Pass members who can enjoy discounts at some of the best restaurants in Charleston on performance nights. Returning for the second...
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs Present 2022 T. Ashton Phillips Distinguished Service Award to Joint Base Charleston
The Charleston RiverDogs will present the 2022 T. Ashton Phillips Distinguished Service Award to Joint Base Charleston prior to the penultimate home game of the regular season on Saturday night. This award is named in honor of T. Ashton Phillips, a Charleston businessman, RiverDogs minority owner and long-time season ticket holder who passed away in May 2006. The award is given annually to an individual, group or business that, during the current season or cumulatively over many seasons, has assisted the RiverDogs in growing the game of baseball and community outreach.
holycitysinner.com
Grind for Life Series Skates into the Lowcountry on October 1st
Charleston County Parks today announced that an installment in the Grind for Life skateboarding competition series will return to SK8 Charleston on October 1st. The Grind for Life series is a national, all ages and all skills street and bowl skateboarding competition benefiting the Grind for Life Organization, a non-profit that assists cancer patients with travel expenses.
holycitysinner.com
CCPL Celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month in September
This September, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers, and students that a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning. Throughout the month, CCPL will be...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs, Boeing to Induct Murphy, Kitchens into Hall of Honor
The Charleston RiverDogs and Boeing will host their third and final Hall of Honor induction ceremony of the 2022 season prior to Saturday night’s Boeing Military Appreciation Night at The Joe. The ceremony will recognize Major Ed Murphy of the United States Army and Colonel Gregory H. Kitchens of the Marine Corps (retired) as the seventh class of inductees.
holycitysinner.com
The Fish & Chippy Opens on September 8th in Mt. Pleasant
The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant serving authentic British fish and chips and local craft beers, will opens its doors in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, September 8th. The concept is located at 565 Belle Station Blvd. The restaurant is co-owned by Galen Le Cheminant, a British expat, and Babak Bryan,...
holycitysinner.com
“New Dive Bar Experience” to Open in Mynt’s Former Home
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience,” is coming to downtown Charleston in October. According to social media posts from the new venture, the concept will be located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Announces Closures in Observance of Labor Day
In observance of Labor Day, all Dorchester County Administrative Offices, Dorchester County Convenience Sites, and Dorchester County Courts will be closed on Monday, September 5th, 2022. Emergency Medical Services and law enforcement personnel will remain available. Dorchester County offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.
holycitysinner.com
The Midnight City Announces New EP and Album Release Show
The band says they want the new songs “to be the perfect transition from Summer to Fall,” and after hearing the 4-song EP, Holy City Sinner thinks they’ve achieved that goal! You’ll find yourself singing along with the catchy songs after just a couple listens. Although all of the tunes are good, my personal favorite so far is “About Us.” Fans will be able to download the new album on all music platforms beginning on September 16th. Tickets for their release show can be purchased here.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency
The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
holycitysinner.com
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Charleston Aqua Park co-founder Jessica Neumann
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Jessica Neumann, co-founder of Charleston Aqua Park. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
holycitysinner.com
SCETV Lifestyle, Culinary Series Featuring Carrie Morey of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit Returns for Season 2
How She Rolls, a half-hour lifestyle documentary and culinary series that follows the life of Charleston entrepreneur Carrie Morey, returns for its second season in September. Featuring 10 new episodes, the show focuses on Morey as she balances being a wife and a mom to three daughters with the pressures of managing her growing business. You can watch a trailer for the second season below.
holycitysinner.com
Fourth Inning Flurry guides Myrtle Beach Past RiverDogs
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans evened this series against the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday night, as a six-run fourth inning guided them to an 8-4 victory. This game was played in front of a Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park crowd of 4,489. The Pelicans (74-50, 27-31) sent ten men to the...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Talent Retention Coach Joins Global AI Platform
Talent retention expert Dr. Troy Hall (right) has been selected as a coach for GetMee, the world’s first AI-powered communication and personal development coaching software. GetMee integrates AI technology with human coaching to create a personalized training plan with tailored videos from a team of experts around leadership, problem-solving and self-awareness. A key audience is migrants and those learning English as a second language.
holycitysinner.com
Traffic Alert: Nighttime Lane Closures for Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project
Charleston County says crews will close westbound lanes on Glenn McConnell Parkway between Stuhr Funeral Home and Goodwill Way from 7 pm and 6 am on Tuesday, September 6th through Friday, September 9th. Details:. One lane of traffic will always remain open. Crews/message boards will direct traffic. All work is...
