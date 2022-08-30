Read full article on original website
Boisterous ‘Bar Rescue’ Host Jon Taffer Christens His Namesake Tavern in Penn Quarter
Jon Taffer, the spirited reality TV star known for his tough love, no-nonsense approach to the bar business, is as confident a restaurateur as they come. Speaking recently by phone from North Carolina, where he was shooting new episodes of his decade-old Bar Rescue makeover show, Taffer proudly sums up his first D.C. venture in one surprising word: “mainstream.”
Why This 104-Year-Old Mission District Diner Is for Sale
The 24th Street fixture St. Francis Fountain is looking for new owners. Levon Kazarian and Peter Hood, who have owned the location for 20 years, tell SFGATE they would love to see a return of the business’ famous peanut brittle and for the new owner to “take the soda fountain thing very seriously.” The San Francisco Business Times further reports the location is available for $350,000.
Sushi on Me Brings Its Bottomless Sake-Fueled Omakase Party to Brooklyn
Sushi on Me, the freewheeling, sushi-slinging, expletive-laden omakase party in Jackson Heights, is bringing the show to Brooklyn. According to owner and chef Atip “Palm” Tangjantuk, the team will be expanding with a Thai Japanese tasting menu spot opening in October on 742 Driggs Avenue, near South Second Street, in Williamsburg.
Roberta’s Is Slinging Pizzas at Another Upscale LA Mall, This Time in the Valley
After opening its first brick-and-mortar Los Angeles location at Culver City’s Platform development in 2018, Brooklyn-based Roberta’s Pizza has expanded into another local upscale mall. On Wednesday, August 31, the woodfired pizza-maker unveiled a new outpost at the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City. Roberta’s twelfth location worldwide joins other local food tenants at the new mixed-use redevelopment at the iconic Valley site, including Sugarfish, Tocaya Organica, and Hi-Ho Cheeseburger. Civil Coffee and Kismet Rotisserie are also slated to open outposts.
A Chef With a Michelin-Starred Background Opens a Ballard Turkish Restaurant
Couple Berk Güldal and Katrina Schult stunned the Seattle dining scene with Turkish food unlike any the city had experienced before when the pair left the three-Michelin-starred SingleThread restaurant in California to start a Seattle pop-up called Hamdi in the summer of 2021. At the pop-ups (most frequently held...
High-Tech Dart Bar and Restaurant to Soon Open on Las Vegas Strip
A London-based bar is slated to open on the Las Vegas Strip this fall with a carousel bar and 20 bays for dart-throwing. Flight Club Las Vegas will take over 16,000 square feet inside the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort and feature games of darts in semi-private playing areas for groups of six to 400.
