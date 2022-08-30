The 24th Street fixture St. Francis Fountain is looking for new owners. Levon Kazarian and Peter Hood, who have owned the location for 20 years, tell SFGATE they would love to see a return of the business’ famous peanut brittle and for the new owner to “take the soda fountain thing very seriously.” The San Francisco Business Times further reports the location is available for $350,000.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO