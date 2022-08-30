ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

houstonherald.com

Lions Club announces fish fry for Sept. 18

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston Lions Club announced plans Saturday for its 30th annual homecoming fish fry for Sunday, Sept. 18, at its building on North U.S. 63 next to the chamber fairgrounds. Proceeds benefit the Houston Lions...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

KATHLEEN JEWEL SAWYER

Kathleen Jewel Sawyer, age 87, daughter of James Franklin and America Alice (Barton) Sawyer, was born on April 4, 1935, in Raymondville, Mo. She passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, at her home in Raymondville. Kathleen lived in Raymondville her entire life. She worked as a seamstress at Lee’s in...
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Kathleen Sawyer

Services for Kathleen Jewel Sawyer, 87, of Raymondville, are 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence.
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston’s Farmers Market is open today

The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, Sept. 2) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston. Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets. Hours are 8 a.m. until one on Fridays. Growers also have access to the...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

New time, location for HHS football game

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston School District announced Thursday night that there is a change in the time and location for Friday’s Houston High School football game at Fayette. Kickoff will now occur at Central Methodist University...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Power out for some

A portion of the City of Houston was without electricity Saturday morning. The area was generally around West Highway 17 and southwardly on U.S. 63, officials said.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Accused murderer sentenced in an unrelated Houston crime

A man accused in a brutal Houston murder was sent to the prison Friday in an unrelated crime. Adam T. Reams, 39, entered a guilty plea to charges of driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident west of Houston. Circuit Judge John Beger issued four- and two-year sentences on the crimes. They will run concurrently.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Kathy Noirfalise Memorial Scramble held at Wedgewood

Michele Meyers, Willow Springs, and Penny Reynolds, Cherokee Village, are the winners of the annual Kathy Noirfalise Memorial Two-Lady 18-Hole Scramble on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Wedgewood Country Club. Second place was June Gantner, Hollister, and Sharon Alder, Mountain Grove, and third place went to Sherri Jungferman and Teytam McClellan,...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
houstonherald.com

Willow Springs chamber, state to host job fair

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Job Center in West Plains will host a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15. Are you an employer who’s struggling to find quality employees? Or an...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
houstonherald.com

WATCH GAME: Tigers easily win over Fayette, 46-6

The Houston High School football team is 2-0 after a decisive 46-6 victory Friday night at Fayette. The Tigers dominated at the Central Methodist University field. The game was moved to the high school field due to an electrical issue with lighting. It was the second long road trip for...
FAYETTE, MO
houstonherald.com

JAMI LYNN CARMACK-VANCE

Jami Lynn Carmack-Vance, was born July 25, 1983, in Rolla, Mo., to Dennis Pryor and Lori Carmack-Miller. She passed away at her home in Hartshorn, Mo., on Aug. 31, 2022, at the age of 39. She was married to Jonathan Vance. Mrs. Carmack-Vance enjoyed thrifting and antiquing as well as...
HARTSHORN, MO
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Chloe “Dean” DeWitt

A visitation for Chloe “Dean” DeWitt, 83, of Hartshorn, is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Full military honors will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Send an online condolence.
HARTSHORN, MO
houstonherald.com

One arrested Saturday night in Texas County by patrol

A Springfield woman faces several charges following her arrest Saturday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Latisha M. Waldorf, 33, of Springfield, is charged with DWI, speeding and wearing no seat belt, the patrol said. She was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released to...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Jami Vance

Services for Jami Vance, 39, of Hartshorn, are 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bradford Funeral Home., Summersville. Visitation is 2 p.m. until service time. Internment will be in the Bethel Cemetery at Summersville. Send an online condolence.
HARTSHORN, MO
houstonherald.com

Raymondville woman escapes injury in crash near Cuba

A Raymondville woman escaped injured Friday in a crash south of Cuba on Highway 19, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2005 Honda CRV driven southbound by Timothy N. Morris, 37, of Steelville, slowed rapidly causing a 2023 Ford E-350 driven by Lisa K. Gonzalez, 49, of Raymondville, to strike the rear of the vehicle.
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

Texas County fugitive arrested in Illinois

A Texas County fugitive has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said. Leon Davidian of Licking was arrested Aug. 25 by the Troy (Ill.) Police Department. He is held in the Madison County, Ill., jail awaiting extradition. Davidian is wanted on Texas County warrants charging him with failing to register as...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Area man faces felony charges after traffic stop in Houston

An area man faces several charges – including two felonies – following a traffic stop conducted by a Houston Police Department officer on June 26. Joshua D. Dorman, 24, of 32075 PR DR 6263 in Edgar Springs, is charged this week with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.
HOUSTON, MO

