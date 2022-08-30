Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Lions Club announces fish fry for Sept. 18
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston Lions Club announced plans Saturday for its 30th annual homecoming fish fry for Sunday, Sept. 18, at its building on North U.S. 63 next to the chamber fairgrounds. Proceeds benefit the Houston Lions...
houstonherald.com
KATHLEEN JEWEL SAWYER
Kathleen Jewel Sawyer, age 87, daughter of James Franklin and America Alice (Barton) Sawyer, was born on April 4, 1935, in Raymondville, Mo. She passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, at her home in Raymondville. Kathleen lived in Raymondville her entire life. She worked as a seamstress at Lee’s in...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Kathleen Sawyer
Services for Kathleen Jewel Sawyer, 87, of Raymondville, are 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
Houston’s Farmers Market is open today
The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, Sept. 2) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston. Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets. Hours are 8 a.m. until one on Fridays. Growers also have access to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
New time, location for HHS football game
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston School District announced Thursday night that there is a change in the time and location for Friday’s Houston High School football game at Fayette. Kickoff will now occur at Central Methodist University...
houstonherald.com
Power out for some
A portion of the City of Houston was without electricity Saturday morning. The area was generally around West Highway 17 and southwardly on U.S. 63, officials said.
houstonherald.com
Accused murderer sentenced in an unrelated Houston crime
A man accused in a brutal Houston murder was sent to the prison Friday in an unrelated crime. Adam T. Reams, 39, entered a guilty plea to charges of driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident west of Houston. Circuit Judge John Beger issued four- and two-year sentences on the crimes. They will run concurrently.
houstonherald.com
Kathy Noirfalise Memorial Scramble held at Wedgewood
Michele Meyers, Willow Springs, and Penny Reynolds, Cherokee Village, are the winners of the annual Kathy Noirfalise Memorial Two-Lady 18-Hole Scramble on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Wedgewood Country Club. Second place was June Gantner, Hollister, and Sharon Alder, Mountain Grove, and third place went to Sherri Jungferman and Teytam McClellan,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs chamber, state to host job fair
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Job Center in West Plains will host a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15. Are you an employer who’s struggling to find quality employees? Or an...
houstonherald.com
WATCH GAME: Tigers easily win over Fayette, 46-6
The Houston High School football team is 2-0 after a decisive 46-6 victory Friday night at Fayette. The Tigers dominated at the Central Methodist University field. The game was moved to the high school field due to an electrical issue with lighting. It was the second long road trip for...
houstonherald.com
JAMI LYNN CARMACK-VANCE
Jami Lynn Carmack-Vance, was born July 25, 1983, in Rolla, Mo., to Dennis Pryor and Lori Carmack-Miller. She passed away at her home in Hartshorn, Mo., on Aug. 31, 2022, at the age of 39. She was married to Jonathan Vance. Mrs. Carmack-Vance enjoyed thrifting and antiquing as well as...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Chloe “Dean” DeWitt
A visitation for Chloe “Dean” DeWitt, 83, of Hartshorn, is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Full military honors will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Send an online condolence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonherald.com
PDF: Houston City Council to meet Tuesday night
Members of the Houston City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Houston City Hall. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
houstonherald.com
One arrested Saturday night in Texas County by patrol
A Springfield woman faces several charges following her arrest Saturday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Latisha M. Waldorf, 33, of Springfield, is charged with DWI, speeding and wearing no seat belt, the patrol said. She was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released to...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Jami Vance
Services for Jami Vance, 39, of Hartshorn, are 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bradford Funeral Home., Summersville. Visitation is 2 p.m. until service time. Internment will be in the Bethel Cemetery at Summersville. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
Raymondville woman escapes injury in crash near Cuba
A Raymondville woman escaped injured Friday in a crash south of Cuba on Highway 19, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2005 Honda CRV driven southbound by Timothy N. Morris, 37, of Steelville, slowed rapidly causing a 2023 Ford E-350 driven by Lisa K. Gonzalez, 49, of Raymondville, to strike the rear of the vehicle.
houstonherald.com
Texas County fugitive arrested in Illinois
A Texas County fugitive has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said. Leon Davidian of Licking was arrested Aug. 25 by the Troy (Ill.) Police Department. He is held in the Madison County, Ill., jail awaiting extradition. Davidian is wanted on Texas County warrants charging him with failing to register as...
houstonherald.com
Area man faces felony charges after traffic stop in Houston
An area man faces several charges – including two felonies – following a traffic stop conducted by a Houston Police Department officer on June 26. Joshua D. Dorman, 24, of 32075 PR DR 6263 in Edgar Springs, is charged this week with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.
Comments / 0