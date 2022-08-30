ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephraim, UT

KUTV

UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Ephraim, UT
Juab County, UT
Utah Crime & Safety
Ephraim, UT
Utah State
Juab County, UT
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
KUTV

11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy, police say

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mother Friday afternoon in Sandy. According to detectives, the stabbing happened inside a home near 1600 East Nicklaus Circle shortly after 1 p.m. The 39-year-old mother was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the stabbing...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Summit County sheriff presents awards to three people who saved kids from drowning

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez presented three life-saving awards to people who jumped in to save two kids from drowning. The rescue took place on Aug. 22, when the truck that Paxton, 9, and Briana, 2, were in became submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir. Another 9 year-old boy in the truck was able to free himself and make it to shore.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KUTV

UTA: Suspect shot by officer threatened police using knife

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition late Thursday night after allegedly using a knife to threaten police, prompting an officer to open fire, authorities said. The incident began to unfold at the TRAX 900 South station at 200 West at...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Man killed, woman injured after shots fired in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a double shooting in Sandy. Officials said they received a report of shots fired at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Police responded to the scene at the 2000 block of Oak Manor Drive where they...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

'Orem feasibility study has inaccuracies'

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In a public meeting before the Orem City Council and about 100 residents, Dr. Paul McCarty, the founder of Discovery Education Consultants, made some serious allegations. “We found the appearance of alteration and distortion in the school and district testing,” he told the crowd.
OREM, UT
KUTV

Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

High School Football: Skyridge Dominates Orem in 54-7 Thrashing

(KUTV) - The Skyridge Falcons are the top ranked team in the state and they looked the part after a 54-7 victory over Orem on Friday Night Rivals. Watch highlights of this game and 11 other matchups from Week 4 of the high school football season right here.
LEHI, UT

