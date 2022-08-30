PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez presented three life-saving awards to people who jumped in to save two kids from drowning. The rescue took place on Aug. 22, when the truck that Paxton, 9, and Briana, 2, were in became submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir. Another 9 year-old boy in the truck was able to free himself and make it to shore.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO