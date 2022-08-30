Read full article on original website
KUTV
Search underway for two suspects in shooting at party in Salt Lake industrial area
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for help from the public to identify two suspects in a gang-related shooting at an industrial part of Salt Lake. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers were called out to reports...
Witness describes fight, chaos prior to deadly shooting outside downtown convention center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown is offering condolences to a family who lost their loved one in a deadly downtown shooting. The department shared Saturday's shooting was the 8th homicide in the city this year. “My deepest condolences go out to the family...
UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy, police say
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mother Friday afternoon in Sandy. According to detectives, the stabbing happened inside a home near 1600 East Nicklaus Circle shortly after 1 p.m. The 39-year-old mother was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the stabbing...
Summit County sheriff presents awards to three people who saved kids from drowning
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez presented three life-saving awards to people who jumped in to save two kids from drowning. The rescue took place on Aug. 22, when the truck that Paxton, 9, and Briana, 2, were in became submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir. Another 9 year-old boy in the truck was able to free himself and make it to shore.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on 5600 West in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A male driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Salt Lake County after police said he lost control and ran into a brick wall. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan. Sgt. Brian Schaaf...
U of U addresses two racially motivated incidents on campus during first weeks of school
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah has released a statement following two racially motivated incidents on campus. The first incident occurred during the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs while waiting for UTA Trax, university officials said.
UTA: Suspect shot by officer threatened police using knife
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition late Thursday night after allegedly using a knife to threaten police, prompting an officer to open fire, authorities said. The incident began to unfold at the TRAX 900 South station at 200 West at...
Man killed, woman injured after shots fired in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a double shooting in Sandy. Officials said they received a report of shots fired at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Police responded to the scene at the 2000 block of Oak Manor Drive where they...
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
Concerned mother takes upon herself to raise awareness at dangerous Lehi intersection
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A concerned mother in Utah County is taking it upon herself to raise awareness about what she sees as a dangerous intersection. Cintya Perez said her son had a close call while walking home from school on Monday in Lehi, crossing 2100 North at 3600 West.
'Orem feasibility study has inaccuracies'
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In a public meeting before the Orem City Council and about 100 residents, Dr. Paul McCarty, the founder of Discovery Education Consultants, made some serious allegations. “We found the appearance of alteration and distortion in the school and district testing,” he told the crowd.
Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
Salt Lake City police average response time improves by nearly 15 minutes from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The average response time in August from Salt Lake City police improved by almost 15 minutes overall compared to last year, according to the department. In a press release, they said the average response time was 14 minutes and 59 seconds faster than it...
Troopers, park rangers warn Utahns to stay safe as they celebrate summer's send off
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Labor Day holiday weekend is traditionally seen as a send off to summer. “It’s one of the last big weekends of the season, so I think everyone’s out here kind of in their last hurrah,” said Catherine Cunningham. 2News caught...
Utah metro areas added lots of new housing over past decade, but shortage persists
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report shows just how many homes Utah has been adding. According to rental property management company Stessa, all of Utah's metro areas experienced strong housing growth between 2010 and 2020 that was higher than the national average. St. George saw the biggest...
UHP looking for truck that dropped metal cabling on I-215 as troopers clear debris
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol had slow and stop traffic on I-215 West early Friday morning after a truck spilled metal cabling along a stretch of the highway. It had a dramatic impact on southbound traffic as residents were making their morning commute. Troopers could...
High School Football: Skyridge Dominates Orem in 54-7 Thrashing
(KUTV) - The Skyridge Falcons are the top ranked team in the state and they looked the part after a 54-7 victory over Orem on Friday Night Rivals. Watch highlights of this game and 11 other matchups from Week 4 of the high school football season right here.
Heavy delays expected on northbound I-15 due to heat-related road buckling
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT officials are warning drivers of road buckling from the extreme heat in Davis County. They are advising drivers to expect long delays on northbound I-15 in the Centerville area. Crews shut down the three left lanes near 2100 North approximately at 4 p.m. and...
