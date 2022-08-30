ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Albany Herald

Sunday Squawks

You people who are putting down these politicians only because they're not from the "right" party are so ridiculous. Here's an idea: Get off your laze a$$es and find out what the candidates stand for, not what party is paying their bills. A high school student...
POLITICS
Albany Herald

AI won an art contest, and artists are furious

Jason M. Allen was almost too nervous to enter his first art competition. Now, his award-winning image is sparking controversy about whether art can be generated by a computer, and what, exactly, it means to be an artist. In August, Allen, a game designer who lives in Pueblo West, Colorado,...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
Albany Herald

He joked about winning the lottery. Then he won over $200,000

A Virginia man's quip about winning the lottery turned out to be a lot more than just a joke. Charles Smith, a resident of Newport News, was saying goodbye to his wife before a trip when he joked, "I'll call you when I win the lottery," according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

