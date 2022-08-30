Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Georgia investigators seek testimony from a leader of 'Black Voices for Trump' before special grand jury
Investigators probing efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia are seeking testimony from Harrison Floyd, a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, about his alleged role in a plot to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit election fraud. Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
Albany Herald
Sunday Squawks
You people who are putting down these politicians only because they’re not from the “right” party are so ridiculous. Here’s an idea: Get off your laze a$$es and find out what the candidates stand for, not what party is paying their bills. A high school student...
Albany Herald
AI won an art contest, and artists are furious
Jason M. Allen was almost too nervous to enter his first art competition. Now, his award-winning image is sparking controversy about whether art can be generated by a computer, and what, exactly, it means to be an artist. In August, Allen, a game designer who lives in Pueblo West, Colorado,...
Albany Herald
He joked about winning the lottery. Then he won over $200,000
A Virginia man's quip about winning the lottery turned out to be a lot more than just a joke. Charles Smith, a resident of Newport News, was saying goodbye to his wife before a trip when he joked, "I'll call you when I win the lottery," according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.
Comments / 0