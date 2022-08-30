Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
wglt.org
One person dead after pedestrian, motorcycle collision
One man is dead after being involved in a collision with a motorcycle near the intersection of Empire Street and Veterans Parkway in Bloomington Friday night. The McLean County Coroner's office has identified the man as 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington. Bloomington Police say they were dispatched to that area...
wcbu.org
Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4
Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion
Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a rural Peru house explosion. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office announced the findings early Saturday evening. The Sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's names at this time. The release added that the cause remains under investigation. One person was life-flighted north apparently to Rockford. Their condition is not known. It's also unknown how many occupants were involved in the incident.
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
hoiabc.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Central Illinois Proud
Man injured in shooting on Archer Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting near Archer and California Avenue at 2:33 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the scene on an 11-round shot spotter, where they located a male victim. The...
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: September 2, 2022
At 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 30, a campus Safety Cruiser driver noticed a fire had erupted in a dumpster at the south side of Williams Hall. The fire was producing large amounts of smoke and flames. The Peoria Fire Department was called, arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames. There was no major structural damage to the building and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
Central Illinois Proud
Man in critical condition after Bloomington shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive at approximately 7:34 p.m. Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, upon arrival on the scene, officers located a man who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
wjbc.com
Rollover crash in Bloomington sends two people to the hospital
BLOOMINGTON – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday in Bloomington. Authorities say the two people are in stable condition after the crash. According to the Bloomington Fire Department, the crash happened at Washington Street and North Veterans Parkway. The scene was cleared...
Central Illinois Proud
4 arrested in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department conducted another directed patrol as part of their anti-violence initiative Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made four arrests, conducted 31 vehicle stops, recovered one handgun and seized illegal narcotics. Two moments of note during the directed patrol:
hoiabc.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: 2nd afternoon shooting in Peoria sends a man to a local hospital
UPDATE (7:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police provided no suspect information in a news release about Thursday afternoon’s second shooting in the River City. Police said they were called just before 3 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert indicated six shots fired in the 2400 block of West Marquette Avenue. between South Griswold and South Streets.
Central Illinois Proud
Extended road closures begin in Normal for bridge repair
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The historic Camelback Bridge in Normal is getting a touch-up, and as a result several closures to roads and trails in the area for the next two months. Virginia Avenue between S. Linden and Hillcrest Streets will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Two teens arrested Friday in relation to Peoria Stadium fight
UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) — Another 16-year-old has been arrested for mob action in relation to last week’s fight at Peoria Stadium. This teen is also a District 150 student. The two teens picked up on Friday bring the total arrest count from Friday’s incident to 10, and Peoria Police say more arrests should be expected.
Central Illinois Proud
Where you will (and won’t) hit construction delays this holiday weekend
(WMBD) — As the Labor Day weekend approaches, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that some lanes closed for construction will be reopened to ease travel throughout the state. Non-emergent lane closures will be reopened from 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept....
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged for battering EMTs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Tayler Jacquelyne Moore has been indicted for two counts of aggravated battery of Peoria first responders in an incident July 16. Moore is alleged to have committed battery towards two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they were performing their duties and providing aid at Moore’s home in Peoria.
