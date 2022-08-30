ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
TYLER, TX
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One woman is dead and a UT Health East Texas ambulance was flipped on its side following a crash on Toll 49 near Lindale. It happened Tuesday on Toll 49 near FM 16. The Texas Department of Public Safety said rain and wet roadways contributed...
LINDALE, TX
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. The city has retimed 19 traffic signals as a part of their intelligent transportation master plan study. Back in 2019 and 2021, retimings were done in other parts of Tyler, but this recent improvement focused on areas that have seen less reliable travel times. The retimed intersections include South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway, East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue, and many more. Public information Officer LouAnn Campbell says there is a need as Tyler continues to expand.
TYLER, TX
Lane closure on I-20 in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY – A lane closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, on I-20 westbound in Gregg County, as crews begin sweeping operations, weather permitting. It’s due to start near mile marker 595 (near Estes Parkway), and it’s planned for one lane only from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Traffic will still be able to pass, but delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews. Another lane closure for I-20 in Gregg County had been scheduled this Thursday but has now been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast. It was to have started near mile marker 593 (southwest of Longview). Officials say they’ll keep us posted on re-scheduling.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime show, officials say

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Multiple students who requested medical attention or were transported to the hospital after Friday night’s football halftime show have been released, according to Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton. Brownsboro Fire said the cause of the incident was determined to be the result of the students suffering from dehydration. After the halftime […]
BROWNSBORO, TX
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect

Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
WOOD COUNTY, TX
Tyler, TX
