Motorcyclist dead in Longview after crash involving fire engine
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a Thursday evening crash involving a Longview fire engine. Officials said an initial investigation showed a fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road and “failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann Drive in front of the motorcycle which was traveling East […]
POLICE: Motorcyclist killed in crash after Longview fire truck fails to yield right-of-way
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Hallsville motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Longview involving a fire engine. According to the Longview Police Department, on Thursday, around 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Alpine Rd., near E. Ann Dr. "The initial...
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal motorcycle crash
A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.
Crews responding to major crash involving motorcycle, vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas — A major crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle is causing traffic issues in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the rash occurred in the southbound lanes of the 900 block of US 79 North in Henderson. Delays are expected. Details concerning...
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, several bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
Deaths on Toll 49 raise concerns in many Tyler area residents
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week, another person lost their life on Toll 49. This was at least the fourth fatal wreck KETK News has reported on that toll road in just this year. “I won’t drive it myself,” said Richard Petty, a concerned driver. Petty, a Tyler resident, said he tries to bypass the […]
Smith County chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to Tyler Police, an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a […]
At least two injured in Henderson crash involving a motorcycle
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Police have confirmed a major crash in the 900 block of US 79 North in Henderson left at least two people injured. Officials stated it was a vehicle versus a motorcycle accident affecting the southbound lanes of US 79. Drivers should expect delays and lookout for emergency vehicles. According to […]
Police: 1 arrested after high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in Smith County on State Highway 64 Friday, according to police. Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said during a routine traffic stop around 11 a.m. an officer checked the license plate and the car fled. Police said the car was stolen.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)
According to the Harrison County Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Harrison County on Monday. The officials stated that the crash occurred on I-20 in the westbound lane.
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One woman is dead and a UT Health East Texas ambulance was flipped on its side following a crash on Toll 49 near Lindale. It happened Tuesday on Toll 49 near FM 16. The Texas Department of Public Safety said rain and wet roadways contributed...
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. The city has retimed 19 traffic signals as a part of their intelligent transportation master plan study. Back in 2019 and 2021, retimings were done in other parts of Tyler, but this recent improvement focused on areas that have seen less reliable travel times. The retimed intersections include South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway, East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue, and many more. Public information Officer LouAnn Campbell says there is a need as Tyler continues to expand.
1 dead, 2 injured after ambulance-involved wreck on Toll 49 near Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 on Tuesday involving an ambulance. Per DPS, a preliminary investigation stated that the ambulance was traveling northbound on Toll 49 while a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu was going southbound. DPS said the Malibu lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane […]
Lane closure on I-20 in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY – A lane closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, on I-20 westbound in Gregg County, as crews begin sweeping operations, weather permitting. It’s due to start near mile marker 595 (near Estes Parkway), and it’s planned for one lane only from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Traffic will still be able to pass, but delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews. Another lane closure for I-20 in Gregg County had been scheduled this Thursday but has now been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast. It was to have started near mile marker 593 (southwest of Longview). Officials say they’ll keep us posted on re-scheduling.
Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime show, officials say
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Multiple students who requested medical attention or were transported to the hospital after Friday night’s football halftime show have been released, according to Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton. Brownsboro Fire said the cause of the incident was determined to be the result of the students suffering from dehydration. After the halftime […]
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
WebXtra: Tyler school teacher transforms classroom into ‘operating room’. Tristan Arrington teaches 6th grade level math and her student Khloe Jester shared her enthusiasm for her teacher’s idea. Updated: 1 hour ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about a prefabricated restroom being installed...
TxDOT cancels roadwork on portion of I-20 in Gregg Count due to rain
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A portion of Interstate 20 was originally set to be closed tomorrow in Gregg County, has been canceled due to weather. On Sept. 7 only one lane will be closed and traffic will still be able to pass on the open lane but delays should be expected, according to TxDOT.
