September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Santa Rosa Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year – an 11.5% increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO