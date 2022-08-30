Read full article on original website
Geyserville's Jesus Fernandez named Sonoma County Teacher of the Year
Jesus Fernandez, who motivates his social studies students at Geyserville's New Tech Academy "to be inquisitive life-long learners," has been named Sonoma County Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Fernandez, a Spanish speaker and son of immigrants, seeks to center issues of equity as he works with...
September is Hunger Action Month
Here’s a sobering number: According to Redwood Empire Food Bank, 1 in 6 of our Sonoma County neighbors is facing food insecurity. Folks confronting hunger often must choose between food or gas to get to work, food or medicine to stay healthy, food or childcare. Want to take action?...
New dog park opens in Windsor’s Keiser Park
The Town of Windsor Parks and Recreation Department is happy to announce the opening of the Keiser Dog Park. The park opened on Friday, Sept. 2, right before the Labor Day holiday. The dog park is situated in the southern oak grove near the park entrance from Windsor High School.
The North Bay farm and food community has questions for state assembly candidates
Eleven organizations representing diverse segments of the North Bay food and agricultural community will host a candidate forum in Petaluma on Thursday, September 8, featuring the two candidates for the district 12 state assembly race, Sara Aminzadeh and Damon Connolly. With just over two months left before the election, this...
Santa Rosa Police Department reminder: September is Pedestrian Safety Month!
September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Santa Rosa Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year – an 11.5% increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.
