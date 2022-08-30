Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
Oklahoma in the Early Phases of Building a New $175 Million Football Facility
The project will be funded by OU capital gifts and other private sources and is planned for the northeast corner of Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue.
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Tonight
Earlier Thursday night, the College GameDay crew kicked off their show ahead of the Backyard Brawl. Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, it was beloved GameDay analyst Lee Corso who was stealing the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger spotted Corso signing a fan's poster shortly before GameDay kicked off.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday
Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Recruiting update on 5-star Baye Fall
Baye Fall has been a five-star mainstay since On3’s inception. The 6-foot-10 center uses his lanky, wirey frame and non-stop motor to consistently find production on the floor. Fall is On3’s No. 9 player in the 2023 rankings. The 6-foot-10 center had good summer on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit....
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Nick Saban changes his view of expanded College Football Playoff, explains why
When Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks, people listen to what he has to say. A living legend, few people have as much sway as he does. Now, he’s publicly changed his stance on expanding the College Football Playoff, embracing the 12-team model. Nick Saban explained his position on...
Penn State Says 'Unlawful' Crowds Could Face Arrest Celebrating Win
The Lions beat Purdue 35-31 in West Lafayette. Back in State College, the university asked cheering crowds to disperse.
247Sports
ESPN's Desmond Howard discusses Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame and Ohio State will square off Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET in Columbus. It is a battle of two Top 5 teams and all eyes will be on this one. ESPN’s Get Up aired Thursday and Desmond Howard was asked a variety of questions about the high-profile matchup. He actually believes Notre Dame, despite being a 17.5-point underdog, has a chance to win this one outright.
Multiple schools have reached out about wanting to join the Pac-12
The Pac-12 has been reportedly fielding calls left and right by schools interested in joining
5-star Notre Dame decommit sets official visit date to Florida
Those following the recruitment of five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley know that the Notre Dame decommit pledged to use an official visit on the Florida Gators in late August. According to 247Sports, Keeley has now set a date of September 10 for that visit, which is Florida’s week two matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Packer goes off on reporter for 'crazy statement' about Clemson
During ACC Network's new daily studio show, ACC PM, Mark Packer on Thursday called out David Ubben of The Athletic. Packer went off on Ubben for thinking that Clemson could easily lose six and (...)
College Football Odds: Oregon vs. Georgia prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022
With all eyes of the college football world watching, a doozy will be on tap on Saturday when the 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks take on the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Join us for our college football odds series, where our Oregon-Georgia prediction and pick will be made. The Oregon Ducks […] The post College Football Odds: Oregon vs. Georgia prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky
Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season. The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception. Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary Miami QB Brett ...
College football picks, predictions for Week 1 schedule of games
Week 1 of the college football schedule is here with several intriguing matchups that have early season playoff implications. What does the College Football Power Index computer prediction model think of the best games? Let's look at how the index sees the Week 1 matchups. ESPN Football Power Index ...
ESPN
Alabama Crimson Tide one of biggest preseason college football national title favorites in 20 years
Top-ranked Alabama kicks off its campaign Saturday as one of the biggest preseason national title favorites of the past 20 years. The Crimson Tide are around +180 to win the College Football Playoff at sportsbooks around the nation. Since 2001, only USC (+160) in 2005 and Alabama (+175) in 2018 had better preseason championship odds, according to SportsOddsHistory.com.
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening
Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
