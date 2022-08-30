ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
State police asking for public's help to find missing man

State police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Police 37-year-old Lyle David Hiatt left his home on foot on Aug. 23 and was last seen at the BP on State Route 136 in Hempfield Township on Saturday. Police say he suffers several health issues and...
HARMONY, PA
Investigation after report of shots fired near Aliquippa police station

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — State police are investigating after getting reports of shots were fired in the direction of the Aliquippa police station and the Town Towers Apartment Building. No injuries were reported during the incident on Sheffield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Wednesday. State police said the investigation is...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets

PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
GREENSBURG, PA
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank feeling impact of inflation

Sept. 1 marks the start of Hunger Action Month. Consumers have been seeing the largest increase in 40 years when it comes to inflation rates on the prices we're paying. This problem really affects hunger in the Pittsburgh region. When people are paying more for many of the things families...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Two people hurt in White Oak crash

WHITE OAK, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in White Oak on Friday morning. The crash happened a little after 1 a.m. on Long Run Road near the Speedway Gas Station. A vehicle hit a utility pole. The conditions of the two people...
WHITE OAK, PA
Pittsburgh weather: Beautiful start to Labor Day Weekend

PITTSBURGH — Our warm weekend is on track along with shower chances returning to the area. Most of the weekend will be dry, but we will have a small shower/storm chance late Saturday with better shower chances on Sunday and Monday. Sunday looks to be the wettest day of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Center seeks to keep families together for addiction treatment

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — The Auberle Family Healing Center, open in Mount Oliver, is helping families battle addiction in a new way. It's offering person-centered care, keeping families together. The center is described as the first of its kind in the country. It provides transitional housing and comprehensive care...
MOUNT OLIVER, PA
Swindell Bridge reopening after two-month closure

The Swindell Bridge in Pittsburgh's North Side is reopening to all traffic after a two-month closure. The city says the bridge will officially reopen Thursday afternoon. The bridge was closed on July 1 after city officials were notified that debris was falling from the underside of the structure. Prior to the bridge's closing, the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure had contractors working in the area to address maintenance repairs on the bridge.
PITTSBURGH, PA

