Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Related
wtae.com
Mohawk School District allowed to resume football operations after hazing investigations
Varsity football operations are resuming in the Mohawk School District after officials were made aware of allegations of hazing involving the team last month. Both the district and the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office began investigations and found that the conduct that occurred was not part of an institutional practice and had not occurred previously.
wtae.com
How driver's license scanners could serve as a security tool for South Side bars and restaurants
PITTSBURGH — A conversation is continuing among South Side bars and restaurants about whether they should take up a joint effort of scanning customer drivers' licenses to track problem customers. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with someone who heads security at one South Side bar that's already using that...
wtae.com
Family of six escapes two-alarm house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A family of six escaped when fire broke out in a home in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, on Friday afternoon. The two-alarm fire broke out in a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials said they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the attic of...
wtae.com
Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Allegheny County Jail staffing audit announced; medical demands made before oversight meeting
PITTSBURGH — An audit of staffing at the Allegheny County Jail was announced by the controller's office Thursday, ahead of a jail oversight board meeting where medical conditions were a heated debate. Watch the report from downtown Pittsburgh: Click the video player above. Faith and community leaders gathered outside...
wtae.com
State police asking for public's help to find missing man
State police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Police 37-year-old Lyle David Hiatt left his home on foot on Aug. 23 and was last seen at the BP on State Route 136 in Hempfield Township on Saturday. Police say he suffers several health issues and...
wtae.com
Wrongful death lawsuit announced in shooting death of Central Catholic student at haunted hayride
It has been nearly one year since Central Catholic High School student Steven Eason was shot and killed at a haunted hayride in North Versailles. While there have been no arrests in the death of Steven Eason Jr, a wrongful death lawsuit was announced in the case Friday morning. The...
wtae.com
Man drives to East Pittsburgh Sunoco for help after being shot
State police have released new information about an overnight shooting in East Pittsburgh. The victim told police four people surrounded his car on Western Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and opened fire on him. He then drove to a Sunoco on Lincoln Highway and sought help from the gas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Game of the Week: Bethel Park defeats Mt. Lebanon in overtime
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — In a South Hills matchup, Bethel Park defeated Mt. Lebanon 27-24 Friday night. It was Operation Football's Game of the Week. Watch game highlights in the video player above.
wtae.com
Investigation after report of shots fired near Aliquippa police station
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — State police are investigating after getting reports of shots were fired in the direction of the Aliquippa police station and the Town Towers Apartment Building. No injuries were reported during the incident on Sheffield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Wednesday. State police said the investigation is...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets
PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
wtae.com
Charges filed after 29-year-old man shot and killed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman faces a homicide charges after a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 10:45 p.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive. Police found a man shot inside an apartment there. He was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank feeling impact of inflation
Sept. 1 marks the start of Hunger Action Month. Consumers have been seeing the largest increase in 40 years when it comes to inflation rates on the prices we're paying. This problem really affects hunger in the Pittsburgh region. When people are paying more for many of the things families...
wtae.com
Medical examiner identifies man shot and killed by police after confronting officers with a gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed by police after confronting officers with a gun in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood. The man shot by police was identified as 43-year-old Brian Fisher. According to investigators, it was around 9 p.m. Thursday that Pittsburgh police were asked to assist Robinson...
wtae.com
Two people hurt in White Oak crash
WHITE OAK, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in White Oak on Friday morning. The crash happened a little after 1 a.m. on Long Run Road near the Speedway Gas Station. A vehicle hit a utility pole. The conditions of the two people...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh weather: Beautiful start to Labor Day Weekend
PITTSBURGH — Our warm weekend is on track along with shower chances returning to the area. Most of the weekend will be dry, but we will have a small shower/storm chance late Saturday with better shower chances on Sunday and Monday. Sunday looks to be the wettest day of...
wtae.com
Wilkinsburg police search for suspect after drugs, cash found during search of his home
Wilkinsburg police are looking for 58-year-old Douglas Curry following a recent drug bust. They say they started the investigation in June after pulling over curry and finding drugs on him. Police continued their investigation and eventually searched a home on Clark Street Friday, finding cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and cash. While...
wtae.com
Center seeks to keep families together for addiction treatment
MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — The Auberle Family Healing Center, open in Mount Oliver, is helping families battle addiction in a new way. It's offering person-centered care, keeping families together. The center is described as the first of its kind in the country. It provides transitional housing and comprehensive care...
wtae.com
Dad facing multiple charges after 5-month-old is found shaken, police say
A 29-year-old father is facing charges after police accused him of shaking his 5-month-old child. Allegheny County Police said rescue crews were called to a home at Harrison Village in McKeesport early Wednesday morning on the report an infant was not breathing. The child was taken to an area hospital...
wtae.com
Swindell Bridge reopening after two-month closure
The Swindell Bridge in Pittsburgh's North Side is reopening to all traffic after a two-month closure. The city says the bridge will officially reopen Thursday afternoon. The bridge was closed on July 1 after city officials were notified that debris was falling from the underside of the structure. Prior to the bridge's closing, the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure had contractors working in the area to address maintenance repairs on the bridge.
Comments / 0