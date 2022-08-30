ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Philly

Police investigating shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Delaware County. They were called to North Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.Police say it's likely a domestic incident, and did not say the extent of the victim's injuries.No arrests have been made but investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

2 men shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head once. He was pronounced dead...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#License Plate
mountainstatesman.com

Philadelphia man sentenced after March 2021 drug bust

TAYLOR COUNTY—A Philadelphia man was sentenced in Taylor County Circuit Court after being arrested during a March 2021 drug bust on Tolley Road. 30-year-old Carlos Raydell Fernandez was originally arrested on the charges of delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy and obstruction, after a lengthy investigation was carried out by numerous agencies.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
CBS Philly

4 people inside SUV that fatally struck woman in Germantown ran straight to police department: authorities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tragic crash left a woman dead in Germantown late Thursday night. Police say she was struck while walking on the sidewalk. Initially, police were calling this a hit-and-run because the driver and three passengers bailed out of the vehicle after hitting the woman but Eyewitness News has learned that all four of the people in the SUV went straight to the police department to report the crash. This deadly crash is no longer considered a hit-and-run. It happened on Greene Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, a white Chevrolet SUV was driving north when it suddenly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting

TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. 15th District officers found a gunshot victim in the street when they arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle City Police the latest target for spoofers

A day after Delaware State Police announced a spoofing scam was being operated using their numbers, New Castle City Police are being used by scammers to try to steal money. According to New Castle County Police, a phone scam is taking place pretending to be Lieutenant Faulkner from the New Castle City Police Department.
NEW CASTLE, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy