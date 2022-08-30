Read full article on original website
Police investigating shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Delaware County. They were called to North Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.Police say it's likely a domestic incident, and did not say the extent of the victim's injuries.No arrests have been made but investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
Video released of vehicle sought for fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run
The video shows a gray or silver sedan. Police say it should have damage to the right front side and possibly to the windshield.
2 men shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head once. He was pronounced dead...
Police: 10 people shot, 3 dead in string of overnight gun violence in Philadelphia
Police are investigating after 10 people were shot, leaving three dead, during a night of gun violence in Philadelphia.
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
Body found in Pa. is likely man connected to New Jersey woman's killing, police say
Prosecutors say Peter Lestician was the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive.
Police have someone in custody connected to Germantown hit-and-run that killed a woman
Philadelphia police say they now have a person of interest in custody in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a woman walking on a Germantown sidewalk.
Philadelphia man sentenced after March 2021 drug bust
TAYLOR COUNTY—A Philadelphia man was sentenced in Taylor County Circuit Court after being arrested during a March 2021 drug bust on Tolley Road. 30-year-old Carlos Raydell Fernandez was originally arrested on the charges of delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy and obstruction, after a lengthy investigation was carried out by numerous agencies.
4 people inside SUV that fatally struck woman in Germantown ran straight to police department: authorities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tragic crash left a woman dead in Germantown late Thursday night. Police say she was struck while walking on the sidewalk. Initially, police were calling this a hit-and-run because the driver and three passengers bailed out of the vehicle after hitting the woman but Eyewitness News has learned that all four of the people in the SUV went straight to the police department to report the crash. This deadly crash is no longer considered a hit-and-run. It happened on Greene Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, a white Chevrolet SUV was driving north when it suddenly...
Video: 3 suspects rob Kensington mechanic shop at gunpoint, steal employee's wallet and gun
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the robbery of a Kensington mechanic shop. According to authorities, the incident happened on Wednesday around 12:53 p.m. on the 1000 block of E Atlantic Street. Police say three men armed with guns pushed their way into the shop and stole the...
2 young children, man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought
A 5-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in critical condition. A 3-year-old girl was also injured.
Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting
TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. 15th District officers found a gunshot victim in the street when they arrived...
Bimbo Busted By Bensalem Police, Also Wanted In Lower Southampton
Lawrence Bimbo from Cherry Hill New jersey was taken into custody for Burglary in Bensalem Township last week. Police said he was inside of a private residence when he did not have permission to be there. In Bensalem, he is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses.
One Shot in Drive-by Shooting in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one person...
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m. The 29-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the face,...
New Castle City Police the latest target for spoofers
A day after Delaware State Police announced a spoofing scam was being operated using their numbers, New Castle City Police are being used by scammers to try to steal money. According to New Castle County Police, a phone scam is taking place pretending to be Lieutenant Faulkner from the New Castle City Police Department.
Student stabbed with can opener during altercation at Chester High School; 3 detained
Action News has learned three students were detained for questioning after another student was stabbed with a can opener at the school.
Police seek 3 suspects who attacked, robbed mechanic inside auto repair shop in Kensington
The suspects forced a 44-year-old mechanic into the back room where they stole his gun and wallet.
Fire damages corner store, apartment in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire has damaged a corner grocery store and a second-floor apartment in West Philadelphia. Firefighters rushed to the corner of 61st and Delancey Streets around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.There's no word on injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
