ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

Planning Commission Approves Rezoning Recommendations for Camino Playhouse Property Development

By Capo Dispatch
thecapistranodispatch.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValueWalk

Orange County Stimulus Checks For Renters: Commissioners Approve ERA2

Rising food and gas prices have made life difficult for many, especially for renters facing increased rent. To help home renters, lawmakers in Orange County have approved a second Emergency Rental Assistance Program. These Orange County stimulus checks for renters could give eligible residents up to $20,000 or 18 months of assistance. The program will launch October 1.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

New Electric Service Begins in October

Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), our region’s new clean energy provider (of which Fullerton is a member) is set to begin serving residential customers electrical power in October. This launch takes place amidst an ongoing audit of the agency, and a Grand Jury Report expressing concerns over transparency and leadership of OCPA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Juan Capistrano, CA
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
California Education
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Government
City
Camino, CA
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Education
localemagazine.com

How to Score a VIP Advance Access Invite to the New Orange County Museum of Art

On Oct. 8, the Orange County Museum of Art is reopening its doors to the public, providing an immersive cultural, artistic and architectural experience right in the heart of Orange County. This 53,000-square-foot space will feature five inaugural exhibitions, including the California Biennial, a stunning outdoor sculpture by Sanford Biggers and a collective exhibition that pays tribute to the female founders of the museum. Orange County Museum Art.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaffney
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates

Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#El Camino Real#City Planning#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#The Capistrano Dispatch#Camino Real Playhouse#The City Council
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
NBC Los Angeles

As California Pushes Toward EVs, Flex Alert Asks People Not to Charge Cars During Peak Hours

Power officials are urging people not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours during this heat wave as they extended a Flex Alert Thursday. The state has been encouraging everyone to drive electric cars to help with climate change. But in this super hot climate right now, residents are being asked to be careful about when they charge to reduce the risk that they'll lose power altogether.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Business owner, suspects exchange gunfire in Huntington Beach

A Huntington Beach business owner and two armed suspects exchanged gunfire as the suspects attempted to rob the business around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The two suspects forcibly entered Isabella’s Fine Jewelry, located on Algonquin St., and were confronted by the owner, who attempted to defend himself. The owner was not injured, but […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS LA

Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties

The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy