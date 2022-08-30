Planning Commission Approves Rezoning Recommendations for Camino Playhouse Property Development

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Inland Empire family business tries to save store by settling long-running dispute with city hall
A family business serving rural communities in the Inland Empire for more than two decades is trying to save their tack and feed store by settling a long-running dispute with City Hall.
ValueWalk
Orange County Stimulus Checks For Renters: Commissioners Approve ERA2
Rising food and gas prices have made life difficult for many, especially for renters facing increased rent. To help home renters, lawmakers in Orange County have approved a second Emergency Rental Assistance Program. These Orange County stimulus checks for renters could give eligible residents up to $20,000 or 18 months of assistance. The program will launch October 1.
fullertonobserver.com
New Electric Service Begins in October
Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), our region’s new clean energy provider (of which Fullerton is a member) is set to begin serving residential customers electrical power in October. This launch takes place amidst an ongoing audit of the agency, and a Grand Jury Report expressing concerns over transparency and leadership of OCPA.
An Orange County City Could Soon Be Without A Functioning Government. Here's Why You Should Care
A judge this week removed three of the five city council members in Mission Viejo from their seats.
localemagazine.com
How to Score a VIP Advance Access Invite to the New Orange County Museum of Art
On Oct. 8, the Orange County Museum of Art is reopening its doors to the public, providing an immersive cultural, artistic and architectural experience right in the heart of Orange County. This 53,000-square-foot space will feature five inaugural exhibitions, including the California Biennial, a stunning outdoor sculpture by Sanford Biggers and a collective exhibition that pays tribute to the female founders of the museum. Orange County Museum Art.
The Best Neighborhoods In Orange County To Buy A Home
Between the beaches and sunny weather, Orange County is one of the most coveted places to live in the country. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
Need to escape the heat but don't have a pool? This app lets you rent one by the hour
Los Angeles-based Swimply allows you to browse pools near you and rent one by the hour.
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
Santana: As Deaths Mount, OC Must Confront Hard Conversations on Homelessness
There was once a time when Orange County leaders spoke boldly about ending homelessness. Today, they barely seem able to muster any real public conversation about the crisis. Much less peek under the hood and publicly question: What’s working? What isn’t? Why?. Consider the county’s homelessness commission –...
3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates
Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
Laist.com
Outdoor Water Ban Starts Soon For 4 Million Southern Californians. What You Need To Know
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Who Is Affected?
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
NBC Los Angeles
As California Pushes Toward EVs, Flex Alert Asks People Not to Charge Cars During Peak Hours
Power officials are urging people not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours during this heat wave as they extended a Flex Alert Thursday. The state has been encouraging everyone to drive electric cars to help with climate change. But in this super hot climate right now, residents are being asked to be careful about when they charge to reduce the risk that they'll lose power altogether.
Business owner, suspects exchange gunfire in Huntington Beach
A Huntington Beach business owner and two armed suspects exchanged gunfire as the suspects attempted to rob the business around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The two suspects forcibly entered Isabella’s Fine Jewelry, located on Algonquin St., and were confronted by the owner, who attempted to defend himself. The owner was not injured, but […]
Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed from I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one year
You can’t blame Los Angeles’ renters for becoming increasingly frustrated by the high cost of housing. In the last year alone, LA rents have increased by 17 percent with the median rent for a one-bedroom unit now priced at $2,450 a month.
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
