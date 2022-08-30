“Cheater!”: Tensions rise as Coloradans debate how much trail access to give e-bikes

More e-bikes are hitting Colorado trails, once exclusively used by mountain bikers. While sharing the trails has resulted in a number of conflicts, and instances of 'e-bike bullying,' others believe it's becoming more widely accepted -- or at least tolerated. As more cities and counties explore ways to balance both interests, one county appears to have found a way. "E-bikes are new and different and that is a threat, I can see that," said Mary Ann Bonnell, a park ranger with Jefferson County Open Space. "A lot of us tend to have a negative reaction to change and we all...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO