New York City, NY

newyorkled.com

NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022

West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

You’ll now be able to read columns from our editors!

If there’s one thing I love about New Yorkers, it’s how honest we are. The people of the Greatest City in the World are never afraid to share their opinions. When I became editor at Time Out New York this summer, there were a lot of ideas swirling around in my head about how to amplify our voice as a New York City magazine run by and for New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

We’ll Miss You, MetroCard Machine

When contacted about the approaching demise of the hulking stainless-steel object found in every New York City subway station since 1999, Paola Antonelli, the Museum of Modern Art’s senior curator for architecture and design, referred to it as “my beloved MetroCard machine.” I’m tempted to say she was being overly effusive, except, it turns out, I feel exactly the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Buy half-price Broadway tickets at the now reopened TKTS booth in Lincoln Center

Discount booth TKTS Lincoln Center will officially re-open just in time for fall, arguably the most exciting season when it comes to Broadway shows. What that means, in practical terms, is that, starting Tuesday, September 6, you'll be able to snag tickets for up to 50% off for same-day matinee and evening performances as well as next-day matinee shows playing on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Lincoln Center productions. Woohoo!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A bright, floral gateway in Brooklyn will honor LGBTQ+ trailblazer Marsha P. Johnson

A bold, artful park entrance will soon welcome visitors to Marsha P. Johnson State Park to honor the late transgender activist and to commemorate her spirit and legacy. State officials announced the plans for the park gateway on August 24, on what would have been Johnson’s 77th birthday. After growing up in New Jersey during the 1940s, Johnson moved to Greenwich Village adopting the full name Marsha P. Johnson with the “P” standing for “Pay It No Mind.”
BROOKLYN, NY
RadarOnline

Disgraced Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Spotted Partying In N.Y.C. As Investigations & Lawsuits Against Him Pile Up

Rudy Giuliani is being hit with investigations and lawsuits left and right, but the former New York City mayor still has time to party. The disgraced lawyer was spotted at Halswell Green's, a Times Square bar, celebrating radio personality and podcaster Lauren Conlin's birthday. Giuliani, who attended the event with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, was seen listening to music, dancing and chatting with other guests throughout the night. An eyewitness shared people at the bar were actually very "excited" to see him. "It was a little jarring," the witness added. "There was kind of a commotion when he arrived...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

Study reveals pipeline from public housing to prison in New York City

Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at the Columbia University Center for Justice, The CUNY Graduate Center and Washington University in St. Louis have identified a distinct pipeline leading from public housing developments to prison. In a study published in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
