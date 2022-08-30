Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
It's time to say goodbye: NYC MetroCard machines will be phased out by 2023
It’s been a long and bumpy ride, albeit certainly a memorable one. But, as they say, all good things come to an end: the ubiquitous MetroCard machines that have been peppering our subway stations since 1999 are going to be phased out in “the not-so-distant future,” according to a tweet by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
This beautiful new cocktail bar in Tribeca doubles as a brunch spot during the day
Cocktail bars are always welcome additions to the city's culinary landscape, especially if serving top-notch drinks in beautiful settings. Le Salon Cocktail Bar and Lounge, scheduled to soft open at 355 Greenwich Street by Harrison Street in Tribeca next Thursday, September 8, is poised to become one such destination. Led...
A giant, free Broadway festival is happening in Times Square this month
Curtain Up! Broadway Festival is a three-day outdoor celebration of all that makes our theater offerings unique. Scheduled to take over Times Square between September 30 and October 2, the festival is made up of over 15 free, live events that will take place on stages in Duffy Square (Seventh Avenue and 46th Street) and Broadway between 45th and 48th Streets.
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brickunderground.com
5 houses for rent in Brooklyn and Queens if you want more space but can't afford to buy
If your dream is to live in a house, there are lots of arguments you could make for renting a house in New York City instead of following a more traditional plan of saving up and buying in the suburbs. It's a shortcut to getting the benefits of more space and privacy—while living close to what NYC has to offer.
More human remains found at New York water treatment plant
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after employees at a state Department of Environmental Protection wastewater facility found what is believed to be human remains, just hours after finding a leg. What appeared to be a human leg, with a foot attached, was found on a...
‘Nobody wants to see that:’ Illegal dumping on I-87 angers Yonkers residents
Longstanding illegal dumping and parking along the Westchester-Bronx border has Yonkers officials and residents fed up and now they're calling on New York City to get the situation under control.
You’ll now be able to read columns from our editors!
If there’s one thing I love about New Yorkers, it’s how honest we are. The people of the Greatest City in the World are never afraid to share their opinions. When I became editor at Time Out New York this summer, there were a lot of ideas swirling around in my head about how to amplify our voice as a New York City magazine run by and for New Yorkers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
22-year-old woman 'shocked' after being attacked on subway train in Manhattan
A young woman's account of being attacked on a New York City subway is going viral, and now she's speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News about the harrowing incident.
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
Man dies in fall through gap on Newburgh-Beacon Bridge after car breaks down
According to police, Paul Montenero tried to get to the bridge's pedestrian walkway next to the roadway when he fell through a gap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Curbed
We’ll Miss You, MetroCard Machine
When contacted about the approaching demise of the hulking stainless-steel object found in every New York City subway station since 1999, Paola Antonelli, the Museum of Modern Art’s senior curator for architecture and design, referred to it as “my beloved MetroCard machine.” I’m tempted to say she was being overly effusive, except, it turns out, I feel exactly the same.
Buy half-price Broadway tickets at the now reopened TKTS booth in Lincoln Center
Discount booth TKTS Lincoln Center will officially re-open just in time for fall, arguably the most exciting season when it comes to Broadway shows. What that means, in practical terms, is that, starting Tuesday, September 6, you'll be able to snag tickets for up to 50% off for same-day matinee and evening performances as well as next-day matinee shows playing on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Lincoln Center productions. Woohoo!
"Gun-free zone" signs will soon be installed all around Times Square
Back in June, the United States Supreme Court overturned a New York law that limited people from carrying concealed handguns, with a 6-3 decision ruling that the state's restrictions violated the Second Amendment. In response, state lawmakers and Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law that bans the carrying of firearms...
A bright, floral gateway in Brooklyn will honor LGBTQ+ trailblazer Marsha P. Johnson
A bold, artful park entrance will soon welcome visitors to Marsha P. Johnson State Park to honor the late transgender activist and to commemorate her spirit and legacy. State officials announced the plans for the park gateway on August 24, on what would have been Johnson’s 77th birthday. After growing up in New Jersey during the 1940s, Johnson moved to Greenwich Village adopting the full name Marsha P. Johnson with the “P” standing for “Pay It No Mind.”
Disgraced Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Spotted Partying In N.Y.C. As Investigations & Lawsuits Against Him Pile Up
Rudy Giuliani is being hit with investigations and lawsuits left and right, but the former New York City mayor still has time to party. The disgraced lawyer was spotted at Halswell Green's, a Times Square bar, celebrating radio personality and podcaster Lauren Conlin's birthday. Giuliani, who attended the event with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, was seen listening to music, dancing and chatting with other guests throughout the night. An eyewitness shared people at the bar were actually very "excited" to see him. "It was a little jarring," the witness added. "There was kind of a commotion when he arrived...
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Phys.org
Study reveals pipeline from public housing to prison in New York City
Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at the Columbia University Center for Justice, The CUNY Graduate Center and Washington University in St. Louis have identified a distinct pipeline leading from public housing developments to prison. In a study published in...
You can now tour the food forest atop the Javits Center
It may not feel like a farm from the sidewalk level, but atop the Javits Center, pears, apples, currants, and serviceberries sprout among the neighborhood’s massive glass skyscrapers. And now you can see it for yourself with a 90-minute tour for just $5. On a tour of the Javits...
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 5