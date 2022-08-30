Public Hearing Notice

Calhoun Journal

August 30, 2022

Offical Legal Notice

Weaver, AL – The City of Weaver, Alabama, hereby gives notice of a public hearing to be held during the hour between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 , in the municipal courtroom of Weaver City Hall located at 500 Anniston Street, Weaver, Alabama, for the purpose of discussion of the following:

Comprehensive Plan – Vision Statement for the City of Weaver Submission of two (2) applications for the 2022 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) loan program through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and the Environmental Information Documents (EID) associated with the proposed projects that will address low water pressures on the east side of Weaver around Water Tower Road and the installation of a booster pump station on Airport Road. A copy of each EID will be available for review at the Public Hearing.

Any person with a disability or communication impairment should contact the City of Weaver at the telephone number below if special accommodations are needed, and the city will attempt to satisfy all reasonable requests.

City of Weaver | 500 Anniston Street | Weaver, Alabama 36277

Phone: (256)-820-1121 | Fax: (256)-820-3502

Website: Weaver-Alabama.org

