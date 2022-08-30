ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver, AL

Public Hearing Notice

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSHSi_0hbGuMNP00
Calhoun Journal

August 30, 2022

Offical Legal Notice

Weaver, AL – The City of Weaver, Alabama, hereby gives notice of a public hearing to be held during the hour between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the municipal courtroom of Weaver City Hall located at 500 Anniston Street, Weaver, Alabama, for the purpose of discussion of the following:

  1. Comprehensive Plan – Vision Statement for the City of Weaver
  2. Submission of two (2) applications for the 2022 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) loan program through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and the Environmental Information Documents (EID) associated with the proposed projects that will address low water pressures on the east side of Weaver around Water Tower Road and the installation of a booster pump station on Airport Road. A copy of each EID will be available for review at the Public Hearing.

Any person with a disability or communication impairment should contact the City of Weaver at the telephone number below if special accommodations are needed, and the city will attempt to satisfy all reasonable requests.

City of Weaver | 500 Anniston Street | Weaver, Alabama 36277

Phone: (256)-820-1121 | Fax: (256)-820-3502

Website:  Weaver-Alabama.org

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Weaver Holds Grand Opening of Firehouse

Weaver, AL – On September 1st the long awaited Weaver Firehouse held its grand opening to much fanfare. Pastor Kieth Merritt gave the invocation followed by the Weaver band performing the National Anthem while flags were raised. The Mayor, Wayne Willis, gave a welcome and greeting of special guests, Samantha Smith, Keith Kelley, Terry Howell, […]
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Welcomes Gastroenterologist and Advanced Endoscopy Expert Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi

Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford is proud to welcome Professor Mohamad Eloubeidi, MD. Oxford Mayor Alton Craft and other community and city leaders were excited to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Eloubeidi Gastroenterology and Associates earlier this week. During the ceremony, Mayor Craft emphasized the partnership between the city and Dr. Eloubeidi. “Here in the city of Oxford, it is all about the relationships we have with our businesses and their employees. We are here to help you with whatever it is that you need so your focus stays on serving your patients with the passion you have shown for them,” said Craft.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State University Crime Stats – August 2022

JACKSONVILLE, AL – Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information. Date/Time Reported Date/Time Occurred Nature (Classification) Case Number (Case Disposition) General Location On/Off JSU 08/28/2022 15:02 08/27/2022 20:00 08/28/2022 15:00 Breaking and Entering a […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

1st Annual Overdose Awareness Outreach Event Held in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Bre’s Ministry, a ministry offered through Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church in Anniston held their 1st Annual Overdose Awareness Outreach event in the field next to the church this past Saturday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. A ministry that was started through the loss of Brehanna Cotney who passed due to an accidental overdose on 10/1/21, the ministry has already helped others struggling with addiction who needed means to seek recovery services. The event included speakers and resources provided by different vendors in the area and neighboring areas. It was a successful event that is looking good for next year.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Weaver, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

9/11 Remembrance Day Being Held in Oxford

Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford song with local first responders are holding a 9/11 Remembrance Day on Sunday, September 11th at 4:00 pm at Liberty Park at the Oxford Civic Center. The Keynote Speaker will be Matt Russell Executive Director of the Alabama Fire College.
OXFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tower#City Hall#East Side#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Eid#The Public Hearing#City Of Weaver#Homesubscribe
Calhoun Journal

Weaver Heritage Day

Weaver, AL – The Weaver Lions Club invites you to Weaver Heritage Day 2022. This event will be Saturday, September 10th from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm at Elwell Park behind City Hall, 500 Anniston Street. There will be crafts, food, games, live music and many local vendors. This event is sponsored by the Weaver Lions Club and City of Weaver. For more information call Mike 256-452-4666.
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekend Dispute Turns Deadly in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – On Sunday between 9:00 and 9:30PM the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Choccolocco Rd. to investigate a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival deputies located Mark Alexander Jones, 29, suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders started life saving procedures and transported Jones to RMC where he succumbed to his wounds.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lilly Ledbetter to Speak at Jacksonville State University

Jacksonville, AL – Fair pay champion Lilly Ledbetter will share her story during a nationally streamed event for the Public Relations Society of America, broadcast live from JSU’s Merrill Hall, in honor of National Ethics Month. The event is free and open to the public to attend in person. It will take place on September 8th from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Copies of Ledbetter’s autobiography, “Grace & Grit” will be available for purchase and signing.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Versus Anniston – 2nd Annual Rivalry Run 5K

UPDATE: Per Anniston and Oxford Main Street this event has been postponed until Saturday, November 19th. Oxford and Anniston, AL – On Saturday, September 10th choose your city! Starting in Simons Park in Oxford the battle continues. Main Street Anniston and Main Street Oxford have partnered together to bring you the second annual Rivalry Run! Participants will register to run for Team Anniston or Team Oxford (you may choose your team by selecting the team shirt and your corresponding size when signing up online). The City with the most runners will be deemed the Main Street Rivalry Run Champion till the following year. So make plans to support the city you love!
OXFORD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Department Asks for Help in Theft Case

Piedmont, AL – Per a post made on the Piedmont Police Department’s facebook page the Piedmont Police Department is currently working a theft case involving this unidentified black male. If you have any information or can positively identify this person of interest contact Piedmont Police Department and speak with investigators. Thank you all for your help as they rely heavily on your assistance in this matter. You can reach the department at (256) 447-9091.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Cut the Cable - Tech Event in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, September 7th at 2:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a Cut the Cable – Tech Event. Learn all about streaming devices and streaming services as well as paid and free apps to access them all. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Has Road Closed

Jacksonville, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:43 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 1, has caused road blockage. All lanes on Post Oak Road near Stadium Drive, in Calhoun County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weaver City Council Meeting and Work Session Passes Budget for 2022-2023 Fiscal Year

Weaver, AL – The Weaver City Council held its regular work session and city council meeting on Tuesday, August 23rd. During the work session Chuck Chitwood of Canyon Engineering spoke about the SRF Applications and Resolutions. Two resolutions need to be passed to submit the applications. Once the resolutions are passed and signed the applications can be submitted next week.
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Local Commissioner Elected to Vice President Seat for Association of County Commissions of Alabama

(Left to Right) Past President - Marcus Campbell, President - Jay Thompson, President Elect - Joe Knight, and VP - Lee PattersonCalhoun Journal. Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday afternoon, August 25th, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) elected its new slate of officers. The newest Vice President is Calhoun County Commission Chairman Lee Patterson. Mr. Patterson will take on the progressive seat as vice president during year one, president-elect during year two, President in year three, and Past President in year four. This is a statewide position and the ACCA represents all 67 Alabama counties. This is not the only position Mr. Patterson has accepted of late. He has also been appointed to the National Association of Commissioners (NACO) as well as the Rural Action Caucus (RAC) , a to NACO subcommittee, and to the Veterans Committee. Mr. Patterson has stated it is important to him that Alabama and Calhoun County are seen on the state and national level, and he is willing to put in the work to make sure they are.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy