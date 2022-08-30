ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal ready to hijack Man Utd transfer move for PSV winger Gakpo with Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton all interested

By Jake Lambourne
 5 days ago

ARSENAL are reportedly eyeing up a potential swoop for Manchester United target Cody Gakpo as they look to prise the winger away from PSV.

The 23-year-old has dazzled for the Eredivisie outfit, with the forward chipping in with 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 games last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpVaV_0hbGuKbx00
PSV winger Cody Gakpo is claimed to be on Arsenal's radar with Mikel Arteta in the market for a new forward Credit: Getty

And the Holland international has been in even better form at the start of this term having a hand in TEN goals in just eight outings.

The Red Devils are known to be admirers of the wide man, with the player himself recently confirming an approach from United.

Erik ten Hag is understood to still be on the lookout for another forward despite bringing in Antony from Ajax for £84million.

Dutch giants PSV were holding out for a reported £40m earlier in the transfer window but, after dropping down to the Europa League after losing in their Champions League play-off against Rangers, Gakpo could now come significantly cheaper.

The Telegraph reported that Southampton have already had a £21.4m bid turned down as clubs scramble to secure his services before Thursday's deadline.

But Arsenal, Newcastle and Leeds are all believed to be in the race for his signature.

Speaking on air, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy said: "Southampton have had a bid rejected for him.

"Newcastle have been circling, there's talk of Leeds registering interest."

She added: "It’s not surprising that a lot of Premier League clubs are looking at him.

"One of the other names I was told to keep an eye out for is Arsenal, who have said they would like to enhance their offensive options.”

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new forward after allowing Nicolas Pepe to join Nice on loan.

Wolves star Pedro Neto is also said to be on Arsenal's radar, but the Midlands outfit are holding out for at least £50m.

Meanwhile Shakhtar Donetsk ace Mykhaylo Mudryk has been touted as a possible option for the Gunners.

