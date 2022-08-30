ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Trash to Treasure brings gently used furniture, items to area residents

BRISTOL – The city’s Trash to Treasure event proved to be popular with area residents as dozens of individuals gathered hours before the event was held Saturday to stake their claims on furniture that might have otherwise been destroyed. At the public parking lot of Centre Square, off...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

FRIDAY FICKS: The dash between the years

A lifelong friend from Berlin died in June at the age of 59. A California resident at the time he passed away, his west coast memorial service has come and gone. His east coast memorial service will be held locally in a few weeks. I’m delivering the eulogy at the...
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery

2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
dailylifetravels.com

Mystic Pizza Restaurant CT

Mystic Pizza Restaurant is a local icon in Mystic, CT. It was established in 1973, and has been serving up mouth-watering pizza ever since. The iconic restaurant gained national attention in 1988, when it was featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. The film put the local eatery on the map and it has been a popular tourist destination ever since.
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

It’s Fair Season in CT!

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
CHESTER, CT
WTNH

Report: Top town for fall fun in CT

(WTNH) – A new report released by Trips to Discover has released the top towns for fall fun in every state. As fall is approaching, people are looking for places to see the leaves turning and enjoy the weather. Trips to Discover says these towns offer some of the best for fall activities, brilliant foliage, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington

The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Ferdinando Sesto

Ferdinando Sesto, 90, of Bristol, beloved husband of Virginia (Ferraro) Sesto, died on Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Ferdinando was born in Platania, Italy on March 25, 1932, and was a son of the late Francesco and Maria (Romano) Sesto. He was raised in Italy where he served with the Italian Navy. A Bristol resident since 1960, he worked for the former Bristol Brass and Accurate Forging retiring in 1996. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish devoted to St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
News 12

Guide: Where to go apple picking in Connecticut

Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Connecticut. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard. 278...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
