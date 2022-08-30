Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
Bristol Press
Trash to Treasure brings gently used furniture, items to area residents
BRISTOL – The city’s Trash to Treasure event proved to be popular with area residents as dozens of individuals gathered hours before the event was held Saturday to stake their claims on furniture that might have otherwise been destroyed. At the public parking lot of Centre Square, off...
1 seriously injured in overnight motorcycle crash at Cumberland Farms: Southington police
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A part of Queen Street in Southington was closed for several hours as police investigated an overnight crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. A crash involving a motorcycle happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in front of the Cumberland Farms on 909 Queen Street, according...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
Bristol Press
FRIDAY FICKS: The dash between the years
A lifelong friend from Berlin died in June at the age of 59. A California resident at the time he passed away, his west coast memorial service has come and gone. His east coast memorial service will be held locally in a few weeks. I’m delivering the eulogy at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery
2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
dailylifetravels.com
Mystic Pizza Restaurant CT
Mystic Pizza Restaurant is a local icon in Mystic, CT. It was established in 1973, and has been serving up mouth-watering pizza ever since. The iconic restaurant gained national attention in 1988, when it was featured in the hit movie Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. The film put the local eatery on the map and it has been a popular tourist destination ever since.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTNH.com
It’s Fair Season in CT!
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
Report: Top town for fall fun in CT
(WTNH) – A new report released by Trips to Discover has released the top towns for fall fun in every state. As fall is approaching, people are looking for places to see the leaves turning and enjoy the weather. Trips to Discover says these towns offer some of the best for fall activities, brilliant foliage, […]
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
Eyewitness News
Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington
The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Ferdinando Sesto
Ferdinando Sesto, 90, of Bristol, beloved husband of Virginia (Ferraro) Sesto, died on Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Ferdinando was born in Platania, Italy on March 25, 1932, and was a son of the late Francesco and Maria (Romano) Sesto. He was raised in Italy where he served with the Italian Navy. A Bristol resident since 1960, he worked for the former Bristol Brass and Accurate Forging retiring in 1996. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish devoted to St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
News 12
Guide: Where to go apple picking in Connecticut
Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Connecticut. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard. 278...
Bristol Press
City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Welcome to CT’ sign stolen in Voluntown
Someone stole one of the 'Welcome to Connecticut' signs you see driving into the state from Rhode Island.
Local news covers shooting incident is in Manchester
It’s not unusual for a local newscast to open with the story of a shooting, but usually the incident takes place in Hartford or New Haven. On Thursday, however, the details of a shooting hit close to home — Manchester. The shooting of a 15-year-old on Manchester’s McKee...
Bristol Press
Utility work expected to cause road closures, detours in Plymouth through Monday
PLYMOUTH – Utility work scheduled in town could interrupt traffic for the next several days. Police said Eversource gas will be doing work in the area of Pearl and Wall streets through the weekend and into Monday. The work will run every day, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Impaired New Britain Woman Caught Driving Wrong Way In Farmington Construction Zone, Police Say
A Connecticut woman was busted allegedly driving drunk or high on drugs in the wrong direction in a construction zone on Route 9. The incident took place in Farmington around 12:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to state police, Mindy Lee Rivera, age 37, of New Britain was arrested...
Comments / 4