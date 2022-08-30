What does Vegas say about Auburn's season opener against Mercer?

What is the line for Auburn's season opener against the Mercer Bears?

After a long and very interesting offseason, the Auburn Tigers are days away from their season opener against the Mercer Bears .

The Tigers will be facing a Mercer team that looked solid in their Week 0 victory over Morehead State. They blasted the Eagles 63-13.

Now Mercer will face the daunting task of playing an SEC team on the road.

Not many sportsbooks currently have lines for the Auburn vs. Mercer game, but we will update you here at Auburn Daily as more lines are released.

Often sports books are wary of putting out lines for a game like this where, more than likely, it will be a blowout.

Let's look at what a couple of sports books have the line at for the Auburn season opener.

Wynn Bet Sportsbook Auburn (-31.5) Eric Starling

Oddsshark Auburn (-31.5) Eric Starling

