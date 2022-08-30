ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

What does Vegas say about Auburn's season opener against Mercer?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOuIS_0hbGuFCK00

What is the line for Auburn's season opener against the Mercer Bears?

After a long and very interesting offseason, the Auburn Tigers are days away from their season opener against the Mercer Bears .

The Tigers will be facing a Mercer team that looked solid in their Week 0 victory over Morehead State. They blasted the Eagles 63-13.

Now Mercer will face the daunting task of playing an SEC team on the road.

Not many sportsbooks currently have lines for the Auburn vs. Mercer game, but we will update you here at Auburn Daily as more lines are released.

Often sports books are wary of putting out lines for a game like this where, more than likely, it will be a blowout.

Let's look at what a couple of sports books have the line at for the Auburn season opener.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRGCk_0hbGuFCK00

Wynn Bet Sportsbook

Auburn (-31.5)

Eric Starling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4EW7_0hbGuFCK00

Oddsshark

Auburn (-31.5)

Eric Starling

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
thestreamable.com

How to Watch Mercer vs. Auburn Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Auburn Tigers face the Mercer Bears from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+. You can watch the Auburn vs. Mercer game with subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#The Auburn Tigers#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
accesswdun.com

Football: Pacelli routs Lakeview, 51-14

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Pacelli scored fast and furious to blow past Lakeview 51-14 at Deimel Field on Friday. The Vikings rolled up 37 first-half points while holding the Lions scoreless in the first half. Lakeview, which only mustered 117 total yards of offense, added two scores in the fourth...
COLUMBUS, GA
WMAZ

WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

WARNER ROBINS - 17 NORTHSIDE - 10 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Warner Robins barber shares the buzz of city football rivalry. The Cairo native and stand-up comedian celebrated his 43rd anniversary of cutting hair, and plenty of those fades belong...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery

Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
OPELIKA, AL
13WMAZ

What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
GEORGIA STATE
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
990
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy