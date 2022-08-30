Read full article on original website
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando has been dead since the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's third story arc that introduced Jotaro Kujo as well as Stands in general. While the vampire is no longer physically threatening the Joestar bloodline, his shadow looms large in the latest arc of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the creature of the night that was the first antagonist threatening the Joestars in the Hirohiko Araki created anime franchise.
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Brings Goku to Dragon Quest in This Perfect Mash-Up
Dragon Ball is in the limelight once again thanks to its new movie, and of course, Goku is bringing fans to the big screen worldwide. While Gohan and Piccolo take on a new mission, fans are living for the anime's comeback as the industry continues to expand its reach. And now, one artist is hyping this Dragon Ball renaissance with a special Dragon Quest crossover.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Thrilled
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has had to make some big changes for its anime adaptation, with many changes arriving as a result of copyright issues when it comes to its characters and Stands' names. Now, another big change has ruffled Joestar fans' feathers as an original English translation was changed for a fan-favorite Stand name that was used for the West. Sports Max and his Stand have received quite the change in these newest episodes on Netflix.
Victorious star Daniella Monet claims that Nickelodeon bosses refused to cut ‘sexualised’ scene
Daniella Monet, a former actor on Victorious, has claimed that she raised concerns to Nickelodeon over a scene that she felt was too sexualised. The children’s programme, which ran from 2010 to 2013, starred figures such as Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice and was led by TV producer and former Nickelodeon collaborator, Dan Schneider.In recent weeks, Schneider’s creations have come under scrutiny once again, following the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy went into detail about her experiences as a star on Nickelodeon as a child, which has prompted others to come...
hypebeast.com
thesource.com
ComicBook
She-Hulk Pokes Fun at Her Comic-Accurate Origin Story
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ this morning, and the episode has definitely given Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a lot to talk about. At the center of the live-action series is Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and elements of her unique and storied Marvel Comics canon have been brought to life onscreen. In Episode 3, that included a sly homage to her comic-accurate origin story. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings: Who is The Stranger in Rings of Power?
Spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 1 and 2 follow! Amazon Prime Video has officially debuted the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the series is already getting a warm reception from fans, but also bringing up fresh mysteries for audiences. Perhaps the biggest question mark for viewers after the initial episodes from Amazon is a big one, who the heck is the guy inside the meteorite that fell onto Middle-earth? We've got a pretty solid guess about this mystery man, and how he fits into the larger story, let's dissect it below. You can sign up for an Amazom Prime subscription here.
ComicBook
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Just Tease One of Her Weirdest Comic Gadgets?
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ this morning, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to some wild and Internet-breaking heights. The series has been consistently delighting fans of She-Hulk comics by weaving in a lot of pieces of lore, from beloved supporting characters to specific moments of canon. One standout moment in the episode just might have teased another element too — a very bizarre gadget She-Hulk receives in the comics. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Reveals First Images
A new leak associated with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the reported title of the next entry in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure series, has given us a glimpse of what the game will look like. While Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm that Mirage is a real game, numerous leaks have suggested that the title will be announced later this month at an Assassin's Creed-focused event that the publisher is holding. Prior to that formal reveal, though, we've now got a better idea of what Assassin's Creed Mirage will actually look like.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 Drops a Hilarious Thor: Ragnarok Reference
She-Hulk's latest episode actually had a clever Thor: Ragnarok callback. The B-plot for this week centered around Dennis (Drew Matthews) being defrauded by an Asgardian light elf. Hysterically, the alien was a shape-shifter posing as Megan Thee Stallion. Pug, Jennifer Walters' coworker, has to represent the arrogant attorney in the case. But, near the beginning of the proceedings, the elf's lawyer tries to scuttle the entire situation before it even gets to trial. They pull out the old diplomatic immunity defense, stating that because the defendant is Asgardian, human law has no jurisdiction. Pug quickly counters that the alleged fraud took place outside of New Asgard's boarders. Runa the Light Elf then paraphrases the previous MCU movie by saying that "Asgard isn't a place, it is it's people." It's a silly moment, but one that shows just how complicated the world Marvel Studios created has become. Viewers will see even more crossover moments when other people trickle into the series.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Who Are The Wrecking Crew?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) finally come to understand what her cousin Bruce Banner tried to warn her about: being a Hulk puts a target on your back. SPOILERS: As Jen is heading home after a long day, she gets "jumped" by a squad of losers in "W" tee-shirts, carrying some advanced/mystical weaponry. This was the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of The Wrecking Crew, a team of villains that (many? Some? A few?) Marvel fans have been waiting to see onscreen.
ComicBook
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Artist Turns Mirko Into a Playboy in New Sketch
My Hero Academia's sixth season will be focusing on the War Arc, a battle that will see Class 1-A's young heroes fighting against Shigaraki and his villainous forces in the Paranormal Liberation Front. While familiar faces like Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy will take center stage, expect some professional heroes to also be featured in the war against the strongest villains in Hero Society. Mirko have some major battles in this season and an official artist for the Shonen franchise has imagined the Rabbit Hero as a different sort of bunny.
ComicBook
Snoop Dogg Shares Love of Dragon Ball Super's Broly
Dragon Ball Super's popularity cannot be denied, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero becoming the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend. The previous film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, took the opportunity to introduce the Legendary Super Saiyan to the official series' canon, giving Broly a unique spin on his origin story. Now, none other than Snoop Dogg has shared a hilarious take on the misunderstood Saiyan who was only taken down thanks to Goku and Vegeta pulling off the fusion dance.
ComicBook
DC's Blue Beetle Star Talks About How The Movie Will Showcase New Kind of Role For Latino Actors
Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena thinks the movie will showcase a new role for Latino actors. DC Comics is betting big on Jaime Reyes next year with this massive movie hitting the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Cobra Kai star about getting to put on that suit. Over the course of the conversation, the idea of being a hero in a representative capacity came up. Sure, lots of kids love Blue Beetle, but the role could end up meaning a lot for Latino viewers. (Recall the groundswell of support surrounding Black Panther and Shang-Chi when those two projects debuted.) Mariduena is thinking the same thing. The environment surrounding Blue Beetle was so supportive and that went a long way to helping tell the story that they wanted to tell. Getting diverse perspectives on-screen is something that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is going to need going forward.
ComicBook
DC FanDome Canceled This Year, Says Warner Bros. Discovery
The virtual fan convention DC FanDome won't be taking place this year. Originally launched in 2020, DC FanDome was a virtual convention that covered DC content consisting of comics, TV shows, and movies, with stars and creators holding virtual panels to discuss their many projects. DC FanDome has also served as the first place fans could see trailers for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled this year's DC FanDome, according to Popverse. ComicBook.com can also confirm the latest update to DC FanDome.
