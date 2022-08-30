Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Wars Actor John Boyega Addresses J.J. Abrams Forcing Finn's Storylines in Rise of Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been having a rough time with some of their film like Solo: A Star Wars Story and even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was rife with issues, with some hardcore fans disowning the film as the finale of the sequel trilogy. Oscar Isaac and John Boyega have repeatedly spoken out about their issues with the studio during their time filming, with the latter even going as far as saying he wouldn't return to the franchise. Now, Boyega is speaking out on The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams forcing storylines into the film. During a new interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Boyega spoke on the decisions the director made on the film.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Took Major Financial Gamble with Upcoming X-Men Project
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the mutants' arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while details surrounding the live-action debut have remained scarce, the studio is making up to fans with the revival of the beloved X-Men cartoon which pretty much defined the pop culture scene of the 1990s.
ComicBook
DC's Blue Beetle Star Talks About How The Movie Will Showcase New Kind of Role For Latino Actors
Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena thinks the movie will showcase a new role for Latino actors. DC Comics is betting big on Jaime Reyes next year with this massive movie hitting the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Cobra Kai star about getting to put on that suit. Over the course of the conversation, the idea of being a hero in a representative capacity came up. Sure, lots of kids love Blue Beetle, but the role could end up meaning a lot for Latino viewers. (Recall the groundswell of support surrounding Black Panther and Shang-Chi when those two projects debuted.) Mariduena is thinking the same thing. The environment surrounding Blue Beetle was so supportive and that went a long way to helping tell the story that they wanted to tell. Getting diverse perspectives on-screen is something that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is going to need going forward.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Details Mark Hamill's Initial Hesitation With The Last Jedi's Luke Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a streak with their steaming service offerings like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The studios last few films have been critically ripped apart or didn't make enough at the box office, but there was one film that was critically lauded and made bank. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the third film the studio released after they were purchased by Disney, and while critics adored the film, there are definitely two sides. A faction of Star Wars fans really didn't like The Last Jedi and have been criticizing it online for years. Recently, director Rian Johnson revealed that he's more proud of the film than ever, and now he's discussing Mark Hamill's hesitation with the film's interpersonal of Luke Skywalker. During a new interview with Empire Magazine (via CBR), Johnson talked candidly about working with Hamill.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk
The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
New Netflix action thriller casts Jason Bateman as villain opposite Taron Egerton
Black Adam helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the movie
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
ComicBook
New She-Hulk Clip Explains Abomination's Shang-Chi Cameo
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been taken into a new direction with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the new live-action series that has been debuting weekly on Disney+. Some of the series' most buzzed-about elements have concerned its returning MCU characters, including Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), who first made a debut in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Prior to his She-Hulk appearance, Abomination made a brief cameo in last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has already created a legal headache with regards to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) representing him in his parole hearing. A new clip from this week's third episode shows Jen confronting Blonsky about the act, and Blonsky revealing that he was forced to leave by Wong (Benedict Wong).
ComicBook
James Gunn Praises Tom King and Mitch Gerads DC Series Strange Adventures
James Gunn has been working very hard on projects in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the SC Extended Universe. The director has released two DC Comics projects within the last year with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Gunn is also in the middle of post-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it seems as if the director has had time to check out some comic books. He took to Twitter to praise the Strange Adventures comic that was created by Tom King and Mitch Gerads. You can check out his tweet below.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Says Marvel Approached Him About Captain America: New World Order Director Julius Onah
The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are currently streaming on Disney+, and the new series has featured the return of some Marvel stars, including Tim Roth as Emily Blonsky/Abomination. Roth appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, but She-Hulk marks the actor's first time seen in human form in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk was released in 2008. Roth also has another interesting connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2019, he co-starred in Luce, which was helmed by Julius Onah, the director of the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth today, and he revealed Marvel asked him about Onah while they were looking for directors.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
ComicBook
Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver Had to Learn Parkour for Sequel
Those that have been keeping up with the headlines about the Avatar sequels, the first of which is this year's Avatar: The Way of Water, know that the film will be focusing on the marine ecosystems of Pandora to an extreme degree. Reports have already circulated about the cast needing to take lessons for free diving, and co-star Kate Winslet holding her breath for a REALLY long time on set, but now another surprising skill that the cast needed to learn has been revealed. Speaking in a new interview, returning star Sigourney Weaver opened up about the training processes for Avatar 2 and 3, revealing that she and the rest of the cast had to learn parkour ahead of filming.
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally underrated Jake Gyllenhaal action sounds the alarm on streaming
You’d think that an action-packed cinematic experience with notable names like Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal attached would have moviegoers flocking to their local multiplex in herds. In reality, Ambulance grossed an underwhelming $52 million worldwide in response to a $40 million budget, which hardly helps the flick stand out.
ComicBook
Joker 2 Adds Brendan Gleeson to Its Cast
The Joker sequel Joker: Folie a´ Deux has added actor Brendan Gleeson to its cast – although Warner Bros. Pictures isn't saying who he is playing. Gleeson is a renowned character actor, whose highlights include 28 Days Later, Troy, the Harry Potter films, cult-hit In Bruges, and playing Donald Trump in the TV miniseries The Comey Rule. Gleeson has the range and screen persona to play anything from a caring doctor to an insane inmate (and/or iconic Batman villain) locked up in Arkham Asylum – so this casting is going to keep fans guessing.
