Ocean water use warning issued for popular LA County beaches

Experts warn beachgoers of high bacteria levels in ocean water 02:38

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water warning for some popular beaches.

The department says people should use caution and avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following beaches:

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

The warnings were issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Signs were placed at each of the locations to warn beachgoers from entering the water.

One family visiting Santa Monica said the signs weren't obvious enough, upset that they went in the water which has received an "F" grade since Summer 2021.

"You can't really see those. It's kind of we got in the water not expect anything," said Jesus Rubio, who was visiting from Las Vegas with Jessica Whiteman and their family.

"I feel like there should be a sign somewhere very visible for everyone," said Whiteman. "Maybe even by the parking lot right when you get in."

They were among the dozens of beachgoers to hit the water on Tuesday, which experts strongly advise against.

"Even though it's not raining outside, there's still a lot of activities that are washing pollutants into our storm drain system and ultimately into the ocean," said Luke Ginger with Heal the Bay.

Scientists are also researching whether bird droppings are contributing to the water's high bacterial count or if the width of the pier itself is providing enough shade to maintain the pollution level.

The Department of Public Health is among those without a clear idea on why the level is so high, especially near the Santa Monica pier, though they suggest that beachgoers avoid the area by at least a football field's length to avoid the polluted waters.

Heal the Bay is also specifically concerned by Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, which is completely enclosed by the marina itself.

"It doesn't have big waves," Ginger said. "It doesn't experience ocean currents."

He suggested that people planning a trip to the beach over coming days - especially with the looming heat wave - take a look at their online "Beach Report Card" map , which shows ocean water quality levels at beaches throughout the Southland.

Find an additional map of impacted locations and more information at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/ .