ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Ocean water use warning issued for popular LA County beaches

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHisz_0hbGuAmh00

Experts warn beachgoers of high bacteria levels in ocean water 02:38

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water warning for some popular beaches.

The department says people should use caution and avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following beaches:

  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
  • Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey
  • Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

The warnings were issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Signs were placed at each of the locations to warn beachgoers from entering the water.

One family visiting Santa Monica said the signs weren't obvious enough, upset that they went in the water which has received an "F" grade since Summer 2021.

"You can't really see those. It's kind of we got in the water not expect anything," said Jesus Rubio, who was visiting from Las Vegas with Jessica Whiteman and their family.

"I feel like there should be a sign somewhere very visible for everyone," said Whiteman. "Maybe even by the parking lot right when you get in."

They were among the dozens of beachgoers to hit the water on Tuesday, which experts strongly advise against.

"Even though it's not raining outside, there's still a lot of activities that are washing pollutants into our storm drain system and ultimately into the ocean," said Luke Ginger with Heal the Bay.

Scientists are also researching whether bird droppings are contributing to the water's high bacterial count or if the width of the pier itself is providing enough shade to maintain the pollution level.

The Department of Public Health is among those without a clear idea on why the level is so high, especially near the Santa Monica pier, though they suggest that beachgoers avoid the area by at least a football field's length to avoid the polluted waters.

Heal the Bay is also specifically concerned by Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, which is completely enclosed by the marina itself.

"It doesn't have big waves," Ginger said. "It doesn't experience ocean currents."

He suggested that people planning a trip to the beach over coming days - especially with the looming heat wave - take a look at their online "Beach Report Card" map , which shows ocean water quality levels at beaches throughout the Southland.

Find an additional map of impacted locations and more information at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/ .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties

The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Extreme triple-digit heat expected Sunday across Southern California

Sunday is expected to be another day of extreme heat across Southern California. Triple-digit heat was expected along with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings in some areas as the region entered its fifth straight day under a Flex Alert. The high temperatures were impacting the electrical grid prompting the state's agency in charge of its grid to extend a Flex Alert through Sunday. The alert asks residents to engage in voluntary electricity conservation measures from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.In the meantime, excessive heat warnings remained in effect until at least 8 p.m. Tuesday for the mountains as well as the Santa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Malibu, CA
City
San Pedro, CA
City
Marina Del Rey, CA
City
Del Rey, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
nypressnews.com

Parts of San Fernando Valley see rain, lightning amid heat wave

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — As a brutal heat wave continues in Southern California, parts of the San Fernando Valley Friday evening saw some unexpected rain and lightning. In Sun Valley, steady rain fell for a short time, much to the surprise of residents. Drivers were caught off guard by...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

How a thermal heat belt in Malibu caused 30 degree difference in temps just 1 mile apart

On Wednesday night, a thermal heat belt in Malibu caused temperatures to rise to 98 degrees on the northwest side of Pepperdine University's campus, but on the southeastern side of the campus, temperatures hovered at around 71 degrees. "I don't know what we're going through, but I do not love it," Kaili Gregory told CBSLA. Gregory had just finished a surfing session and said that anywhere away from the beach has just been too hot in the overnight hours. "Oh my gosh, it was blistering hot. I could never get it cool down, hence why I'm at the beach today," Gregory said. In the...
MALIBU, CA
HeySoCal

Woman killed when 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island

A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Ocean Water#Beaches
CBS LA

High fire danger spurs temporary closure of hiking trails in Burbank

Authorities in Burbank were alerting the public as to several temporary closures of hiking trails. Due to high fire danger and hazardous conditions, the hiking trails of Stone Canyon and Wildwood Canyon were expected to remain closed.The closures were expected to remain in effect from 10 a.m. to sunset on Sunday and Monday. As of now, the trails are expected to reopen Tuesday. 
BURBANK, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Swim Beaches To Close Until Summer 2023

L.A. County’s Swim Beaches are coming to a close for the remainder of 2022 this coming Labor Day will be the final day of operations until they return in Summer 2023. Our refreshing, pristine lakes are the perfect destination for the entire family to relish and spend quality time together. And no matter where you are, there’s a county lake near you to enjoy and cool off by.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Surfing
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

LA county moves from "medium" to "low" level of COVID-19 activity category

Los Angeles County has officially been moved into the "low" COVID-19 activity level by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.To enter the low category, the rate of new cases must be below the threshold of 200 per 100,000 residents. According to the CDC, the county's new-case rate is 192.8 per 100,000 residents. However, county health officials say that the number of officially reported cases is likely an undercount due to home testing.Meanwhile Thursday, the county reported 2,566 new cases and 17 additional virus-related deaths.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road

An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Search for missing Newport Beach man scaled back in Kings Canyon National Park

The search for a Newport Beach man who went missing while hiking in Kings Canyon National Park was scaled back Thursday.Quang Trong Than, 66, was last seen on Aug. 21 when he became separated from his group near the peak of Split Mountain, on the Sierra Nevada Crest. He had planned to do a day hike to the summit of Split Mountain and leave via Inyo National Forest.Than is described as a 5-foot-2, 145 pound Asian man with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red backpack, blue hiking shirt, and gray hat.Searchers have scoured the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Fire crews extinguish one-story structure fire in downtown Los Angeles

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a commercial structure fire in the 770 block of East 17th Street. The blaze, according to authorities, started just before 5 p.m., with flames coming through the roof. Authorities with LAFD requested two additional task forces to help fight the fire. No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
138K+
Followers
24K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy