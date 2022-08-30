ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loba's New Heirloom Possibly Revealed for Apex Legends

It seems that another legend is finally getting their heirloom. The last legend to receive an heirloom was the Winged Avenger Valkyrie and now, it is possible that Loba will be next up. In a series of a few comic book-style images, Loba and her partner are on a mission...
Will There be The Last of Us Part 3?

According to a credible leaker, Oops Leaks, Naughty Dog are working on several projects, one of them being The Last of Us Part 3. It is said that there is an outline of the script ready for Part 3, but the studio is also working on many other projects.
What Time Does the Overwatch Anniversary Event End?

The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 was a month long event where players were invited to collect featured skins to celebrate the upcoming release of Overwatch 2. Players had the opportunity to unlock every skin and the all-new "remixed" legendary skins. To unlock the skins, players had to pull them...
How to Get Starfire in Fortnite

The iconic Teen Titan, Starfire, has made her debut in Fortnite — here's how to add her Outfit to your locker. Fortnite continues to add more super heroes to its collection. Be it DC or Marvel, every quirky character has the potential to make their way to the Fortnite Island. Joining the lineup, and Teen Titans Set, is Starfire.
NICKMERCS Explains What Needs to Change in Apex Legends Ranked

Content creator NICKMERCS recently sounded off on what he thinks needs to be done to "save" Ranked Battle Royale in Apex Legends Season 14. Early on in Apex Legends: Hunted, there has been plenty of topics to discuss, from the ring adjustments and questionable matchmaking system to certain weapon bugs. Perhaps at the forefront of it all yet again, however, is the state of ranked — something that NICKMERCS believes is in need of some major shakeups.
