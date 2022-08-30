Read full article on original website
Related
Sadio Mane FIFA 22: How to Complete the Player Moments SBC
Sadio Mane FIFA 22 Player Moments SBC went live during Pre-Season Week 3. Sadio Mane left Liverpool for Bundesliga giant Bayern Munchen during the summer and EA Sports gave him a new 98 rated striker item to celebrate the transfer. This is arguably the best Sadio Mane card ever released in FIFA Ultimate Team, and perhaps gives a preview of what position he'll be come FIFA 23.
FIFA・
FIFA 22 Moments Nick Pope Leaked
Nick Pope could be coming soon to a FIFA Ultimate Team roster near you, according to a viral leak by FutSheriff. FutSheriff has been at the forefront of FIFA Ultimate Team leaks all year long. Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is not the first, and certainly not the last leak we'll likely see from FutSheriff as we enter the final weeks of FIFA 22's life cycle. The special card celebrates his move to Newcastle and is likely to be one of the best goalkeepers available in the Premier League.
Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo to Join Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has detailed plans to put Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass, alongside other Activision Blizzard properties. Spencer outlined the plans in a new blog post published to Microsoft's website, in which he refers to games such as Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty heading to Xbox Game Pass once Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed. "Game Pass empowers developers to bring more games to more players, not fewer. We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s much-loved library of games – including Overwatch, Diablo and Call of Duty – available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities" Spencer said.
World Series of Warzone Battle Pack: How to Claim, and Rewards
The Warzone World Series is back! With the massive event, Call of Duty developer Activision is collaborating with Prime Gaming to release a ton of cosmetic items such as :. World Series of Warzone Battle Pack: How to Claim, and Rewards. In order to get your rewards, use this link...
RELATED PEOPLE
Warzone SMG Tier List September 2022
PPSh-41 (VG) In the S Tier are eight SMGs that have continued to be elite in Season 5. Ultimately, perhaps the only "broken" option at the moment would be the Vanguard PPSh-41. Despite receiving major nerfs to start the new season, the Armaguerra 43, H4 Blixen and Marco 5 have remained to be strong options, all things considered. Meanwhile, the Type 100, RA 225, Sten and MP-40 have still translated to high K/D ratios for those using them, so feel free to keep doing so.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0