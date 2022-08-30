Read full article on original website
No bond for Bossier Police Sergeant and associate charged in federal embezzlement plot to obtain prescription drugs
Shreveport, LA -- A federal magistrate Thursday ordered a Bossier City Police sergeant and his associate to be held without bond as an embezzlement and drug case moves forward against them. In his oral ruling on detention, U.S. Magistrate Mark L. Hornsby said, “I find that this is a flagrant abuse of power by a person wearing a police uniform and driving a police vehicle.”
Boil advisory lifted for entire city of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A boil advisory has been rescinded for the main pressure zone, according to an update provided by the city Friday night. This zone impacts most Shreveport water customers and feeds the city’s hospitals. Only the west zone remains under a boil advisory and it’s expected to be lifted Saturday.
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
City makes progress in efforts to repair damaged water tanks
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport is making progress in efforts to repair problems that led to a city-wide boil advisory. Thursday afternoon, the city issued a news release stating that repairs have now been made at two of the sites with damaged structures. The Linwood water tank at the corner of...
