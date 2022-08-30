SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.

