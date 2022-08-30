Read full article on original website
Large Salt Lake City party ends in ‘gang-related’ shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a 32-year-old man early Saturday morning. The investigation started at 1:23 a.m. when police “received multiple calls” about gunshots being heard near 1700 South 4100 West in Salt Lake City’s industrial neighborhood. During the response, dispatchers […]
Search underway for two suspects in shooting at party in Salt Lake industrial area
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for help from the public to identify two suspects in a gang-related shooting at an industrial part of Salt Lake. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers were called out to reports...
Man shot, killed outside 'Sneaker Con' in downtown SLC
One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon after leaving a sneaker convention.
Police looking for suspects after shooting at party in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police are looking for a pair of suspects after a shooting took place at a party early Saturday morning.
Witness describes fight, chaos prior to deadly shooting outside downtown convention center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown is offering condolences to a family who lost their loved one in a deadly downtown shooting. The department shared Saturday's shooting was the 8th homicide in the city this year. “My deepest condolences go out to the family...
One killed in shooting outside convention center in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said at least one person has died after a shooting outside of the convention center in Salt Lake City. They said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday outside of the Salt Palace Convention Center at 100 South and West Temple. All...
UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
Employee caught redhanded at Glenwild Golf
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 23-year-old male employee of Glenwild Country Club on Thursday, September 1. The employee was caught on video with items stolen […]
Unprecedented heat affecting Utah students as they return to class from holiday weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is expected to experience historically high temperatures for the next couple of days. According to 2News chief meteorologists, Sterling Poulson said that Salt Lake City has never experienced temperatures this high at this time of year in recorded history. The scorching heat is...
11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy
An investigation is underway after police say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mom in the chest Friday afternoon in Sandy.
Firefighters extinguish unoccupied RV fire in Summit County
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — A fire that started in an unoccupied RV has been extinguished in Summit County, officials said. They said Park City Fire District assisted North Summit Fire District and South Summit Fire District with the fire. Related stories from 2News. It reportedly happened on Saturday just...
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
Man killed, woman injured after shots fired in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a double shooting in Sandy. Officials said they received a report of shots fired at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Police responded to the scene at the 2000 block of Oak Manor Drive where they...
Concerned mother takes upon herself to raise awareness at dangerous Lehi intersection
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A concerned mother in Utah County is taking it upon herself to raise awareness about what she sees as a dangerous intersection. Cintya Perez said her son had a close call while walking home from school on Monday in Lehi, crossing 2100 North at 3600 West.
University of Utah issues statement decrying racist incidents on campus
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In the wake of the two most recent racially-charged incidents on campus, the University of Utah issued a sweeping condemnation. “As campus has come alive this fall with the start of a new school year, we are mindful of...
UTA: Suspect shot by officer threatened police using knife
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition late Thursday night after allegedly using a knife to threaten police, prompting an officer to open fire, authorities said. The incident began to unfold at the TRAX 900 South station at 200 West at...
