Westerville, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
Westerville, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fire forces evacuation of northwest Columbus apartment building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-unit northwest Columbus apartment building was evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on Sibby Lane on the northeast side. Columbus fire responded to the blaze and was assisted by Liberty Township, Powell...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for the second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis' mother and father joined protesters...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Body camera footage of fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis released by authorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows events preceding the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. "Donovan was a typical 20-year-old kid with a ton of friends," Rex Elliott, the Lewis family attorney, said at a press conference Thursday. "Certainly, he had his challenges in life, but he was a very good person and loved very much."
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station

Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bar shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting Friday outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Around midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting near Pastimes Pub and Grill at 6481 N. Hamilton Rd., where they found shell casings and two men, 21-year-old Dermahni A. Hoston and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

