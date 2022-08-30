Read full article on original website
Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
Fire forces evacuation of northwest Columbus apartment building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-unit northwest Columbus apartment building was evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on Sibby Lane on the northeast side. Columbus fire responded to the blaze and was assisted by Liberty Township, Powell...
Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for the second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis' mother and father joined protesters...
Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
Protesters gather at Columbus police headquarters after fatal Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered at Columbus Division of Police headquarters Friday to demand changes following the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis by an officer. Some of the protesters were with Justice Unity and Social Transformation (J.U.S.T.). The group demands the firing and arrest of Officer Ricky Anderson...
Police: Man in critical condition following North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the North Linden neighborhood on Friday. Columbus police said officers were called out to the 2000 block of Azelda Street 3:10 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man suffering...
Body camera footage of fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis released by authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows events preceding the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. "Donovan was a typical 20-year-old kid with a ton of friends," Rex Elliott, the Lewis family attorney, said at a press conference Thursday. "Certainly, he had his challenges in life, but he was a very good person and loved very much."
Two hospitalized after three-car crash at I-270 and Sawmill Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the north side of Columbus sent two people to the hospital. Just after 6 a.m. Monday, medics with the Columbus Division of Fire responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-270 and Sawmill Road near Dublin, according to Chief Jeffrey Geitter and the Ohio […]
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
Mom apologizes for run away son now accused of stealing and crashing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom who says her son ran away in April, is now fighting to get her teenager back home. "I filed a missing person's report and let the police know," Shauntasia said, as she talked about her son Amari, 14, who she says she has not seen since he left home in April.
Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station
Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
Bar shooting leaves one man dead, another injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting Friday outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Around midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting near Pastimes Pub and Grill at 6481 N. Hamilton Rd., where they found shell casings and two men, 21-year-old Dermahni A. Hoston and […]
Ross County One Person Dies from Falling from Bucket Truck in Ross County
ROSS – Emergency crews were dispatched to a terrible accident where a man fell from a bucket truck and went unresponsive around 11:15 am on Tuesday. According to reports, emergency crews were called to the scene at Mitten lane and Charleston Pike. According to the emergency department, the man...
Records: 21-year-old accused of misleading police in investigation of fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood more than three months ago was taken into custody after police say he lied and misled detectives handling the investigation. Paul Harris III is charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant
Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night.
