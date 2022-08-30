Read full article on original website
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival
The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
Alexis Ohanian Says Daughter Olympia "Made Me a Better Man" in Touching Birthday Post
Little Olympia Ohanian is officially 5! On Friday, Sept. 2, her proud dad, Alexis Ohanian, shared a special tribute to his and Serena Williams's daughter on Instagram alongside two recent photos of them sharing daddy–daughter time (and a video of her planting smooches on his cheek). Olympia and her dad have been busy cheering on Williams at the US Open all week, but the Reddit founder made sure to take time out to celebrate his daughter's special day, too.
Zendaya's High-Slit Dress, Gigi Hadid's Cutout Top, and More US Open Looks
The hottest club in NYC this summer — and perhaps all year — is the US Open. As celebrities anticipate the end of summer and the ushering in of fall, many have clearly chosen Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City to emerge from their summer homes, European vacations, and the like. Though the US Open is often a celebrity-filled event, this year has drawn even more of a crowd, as Serena Williams could be making her final appearance at the tournament before retirement.
Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey Bond Over Hair on the Duchess's Latest Podcast Episode
Meghan Markle's latest podcast guest on her new show, Archetypes, is none other than Mariah Carey. During the 46-minute episode titled "The Duality of Diva With Mariah Carey," the duo dissect what it means to be called a "diva." They cover everything from Carey's upbringing and music career to their individual experiences growing up as mixed-race women, but the conversation quickly turns to hair after Markle brings up Carey's 2009 "Dreamlover" music video.
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
Kim Kardashian Puts a Camo Twist on the Barbiecore Trend
Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga are a match made in heaven, with Kardashian recently named the face of the brand and strutting down the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week. Her most recent Balenciaga look, however, is a slight departure from her usual pantaleggings and catsuits. In an Instagram Reel, the Skims founder posted herself wearing a skintight one-shoulder minidress, highlighting her curves and showing off the pink-camo look from every angle. The print of the dress immediately brought to mind nostalgic "Cadet Kelly" vibes, but Kardashian felt the outfit looked more Mattel than Disney, writing, "Balenci Barbie 💕" in her caption.
The Baby French Manicure Just Won Lori Harvey's Stamp of Approval
The baby french manicure has a new fan: Lori Harvey. In a mirror selfie shared on Instagram by the model and Skn By LH founder, you can spot the delicate manicure if you zoom in — past her sexy outfit and bob hairstyle with a deep side part, of course.
The Insanely Cool Way Tessa Thompson Held Her Curls Back on the Red Carpet
When you're a superhero, you can't just use a regular elastic to hold your hair back — you need something a little more powerful, like jewelry. Take it from Tessa Thompson. On Aug. 31, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor stepped out for the opening ceremony of Venice Film Festival with a gorgeous auburn hair color and striking slicked-back curls. From the front, Thompson wore a diamond-covered chain as a choker, but from the back, you could see that the necklace actually held her hair back as well. "A choker hair tie will be all the rage," Lacy Redway, Thompson's hairstylist, wrote on Instagram. She explained that the "choker hair moment" is "becoming a signature" style for them.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Are Filming a Christmas Movie Musical Together
We may just be rounding out the summer, but in Dollywood, the holidays are basically here. In preparation, NBC recently announced the newest guest stars in Dolly Parton's upcoming holiday movie, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," including the country legend's own goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The network also cast Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams as additional guests, with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker set to star alongside Parton.
Supermodel Nails Are Everywhere on the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet
In beauty, we're seeing the trend shift away from over-the-top statement manicures to minimalist nails, and the 2022 Venice Film Festival is proof of that. As the stars arrived on the red carpet in elaborate ensembles with their hair styled to the nines, we couldn't help but notice a theme among many of the manicures. Subtle yet classic supermodel nails were the look of choice for a handful of A-lister attendees.
Sophie Contemplates Her Future — and Past — in Exclusive Photos From "Surface" Finale
Sophie's exploration of her past has devastating consequences in the finale episode of Apple TV+'s new drama Surface, and now, she seems to be struggling with her future as the first season comes to a close. POPSUGAR has exclusive photos from the final installment of the freshman series' initial outing, including one showing a seemingly contemplative Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in the bath. A second image features Sophie's husband James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) alone, with San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge in the background.
Cher Responds to a Tweet Calling Dua Lipa the "Cher of Our Generation"
There is only one Cher, and the legend herself is here to set the record straight. This week, a viral tweet called Dua Lipa "the Cher of our generation" — and Cher responded. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, juxtaposed a picture of Lipa with one of...
Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey Talk Growing Up Biracial: "They Want to Put You in a Box"
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast isn't shying away from important and challenging conversations about being a women, race, and culture. This week (Aug. 30), the Spotify audio series featured pop icon Mariah Carey as the Duchess of Sussex's second guest, whom she interviewed about the "duality of diva" and negative connotations that come with the label. During their conversation, Markle and Carey also found common ground in growing up biracial and touched on their personal experiences.
Serena Williams Has Nothing to Prove, but She's Still Giving Everything
Serena Williams has always been the type of athlete you run out of superlatives for, but her current run in the US Open is truly challenging my vocabulary. Spectacular? Improbable? Maybe not otherworldly, just yet, but heading in that direction. Two matches into the US Open, Williams — 40 years...
Anne Hathaway Is Starring in a Movie Inspired by Harry Styles
Anne Hathaway is starring in "The Idea of You," a movie that follows a 40-year-old divorced mother who embarks on a tryst with a musician she meets at Coachella, Deadline revealed on Aug. 25. Reps for the film did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment. The film will be based on the book of the same name by Robinne Lee originally published in 2017, which became a huge hit a few years later — Vogue calling it the "sleeper hit of the pandemic" in 2020.
Everything You Didn't See Go Down on the 2022 VMAs Red Carpet From Someone Who Was There
You may have thought you caught all the action at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards watching the red carpet coverage and ceremony play out on TV on Aug. 28, but POPSUGAR was actually there, experiencing everything first-hand. Before Lizzo made her rousing speech calling out her haters or Fergie crashed Jack Harlow's "First Class" performance, all of the night's biggest celebs hit the red carpet (or black carpet, if we want to get technical) to show off their designer outfits and chat with the 70+ outlets that packed into the press line for the first full-blown VMAs since the pandemic derailed the 2020 show. Let's break down everything that happened behind the scenes.
Romeo Santos and Justin Timberlake Team Up For Sultry "Sin Fin" Collaboration
Romeo Santos and Justin Timberlake have a new song on the way! The King of Bachata first teased the collaboration on Tuesday, sharing a black-and-white Instagram clip of the two shooting the accompanying music video to the track, which is titled "Sin Fin." Two days later, on Sept. 1, both...
Zac Clark Celebrates 11 Years Sober: "This Life Is Easy and It's Beautiful"
Zac Clark is looking back on his sober journey. On Aug. 30, the winner of season 16 of "The Bachelorette" celebrated 11 years sober, and he used the occasion to share an important message on social media for anyone who might be struggling. Clark had previously opened up about his relationship with drugs and alcohol on Tayshia Adams's season of the ABC show, but as he hit this important milestone, he shared how appreciative he is for all the love. "11 years sober today, I'm super grateful, I feel very loved," Clark said in a video posted to both his Instagram and TikTok accounts.
Dua Lipa Is Serving Mermaid Vibes in a Sequin One-Piece Swimsuit
Dua Lipa's days of lounging by the pool aren't over yet. Even as summer comes to a close, the "Potion" singer continues to hit the beach in denim thongkinis, colorful bikinis, and other seasonal looks. On Aug. 31, Lipa, half submerged in blue-green pool water, posed in a sequined, flame-print bodysuit by Loewe that has us almost convinced she's a mermaid. "never leaving la isla bonita," Lipa captioned her slideshow on Instagram, showing the strapless swimsuit look from all angles.
