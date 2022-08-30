You may have thought you caught all the action at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards watching the red carpet coverage and ceremony play out on TV on Aug. 28, but POPSUGAR was actually there, experiencing everything first-hand. Before Lizzo made her rousing speech calling out her haters or Fergie crashed Jack Harlow's "First Class" performance, all of the night's biggest celebs hit the red carpet (or black carpet, if we want to get technical) to show off their designer outfits and chat with the 70+ outlets that packed into the press line for the first full-blown VMAs since the pandemic derailed the 2020 show. Let's break down everything that happened behind the scenes.

