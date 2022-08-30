Woman hit by rogue arrow in West Valley City Walmart parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman in West Valley City was struck in the leg by a misfired arrow over the weekend.

On Saturday, an unidentified man was doing target practice in an open field next to the Walmart located at 5675 West 6200 South. One of his shots went rogue, missing the intended target. The arrow flew into the Walmart parking lot where it hit the unidentified woman in the leg.

The woman was not severely injured by the incident. Police did not specify as to what charges the man could face.

