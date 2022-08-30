ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Woman hit by rogue arrow in West Valley City Walmart parking lot

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BZec_0hbGsiWr00

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman in West Valley City was struck in the leg by a misfired arrow over the weekend.

On Saturday, an unidentified man was doing target practice in an open field next to the Walmart located at 5675 West 6200 South. One of his shots went rogue, missing the intended target. The arrow flew into the Walmart parking lot where it hit the unidentified woman in the leg.

Sandy Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card

The woman was not severely injured by the incident. Police did not specify as to what charges the man could face.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Large Salt Lake City party ends in ‘gang-related’ shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a 32-year-old man early Saturday morning. The investigation started at 1:23 a.m. when police “received multiple calls” about gunshots being heard near 1700 South 4100 West in Salt Lake City’s industrial neighborhood. During the response, dispatchers […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Valley City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Sports
West Valley City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
City
West Valley City, UT
West Valley City, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD responds to shooting on South State Street

SALT LAKE CITY — In a Twitter post, SLCPD says they’re responding to a shooting near 100 South State Street at the Convention Center downtown. At this time SLCPD says no threat to the community is present and the scene is being secured. Police are asking the public...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

One in critical condition following North Salt Lake car crash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One man is in critical condition following a crash involving three cars and three drivers in North Salt Lake on Friday.  The crash occurred at the intersection of 2600 South and I-15, partially blocking the on-ramp going northbound. The man in critical condition was transported to the hospital by […]
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrow#Rogue#Open Field#Police#Credit Card#Violent Crime#Accident#West 6200#Nexstar Media Inc
eastidahonews.com

Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Walmart
kjzz.com

Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

NOW: Sandy Police investigating double-shooting

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers with the Sandy Police Department (SPD) are reportedly investigating a double shooting. SPD Lt. Dean Carriger told ABC4 that officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 E. Oak Manor Drive at 10:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired.  Upon arrival, police reportedly found two victims with gunshot wounds. According […]
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Woman, man accused of stealing trailer from Eagle Mountain storage lot

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved with a travel trailer theft in Eagle Mountain. Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, about model year 2007, with no license plates, entered Sunset Storage & RV at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC4

One detained, one hospitalized in Clearfield shooting

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A shooting in Clearfield left one person in the hospital and another detained by police Wednesday night. Clearfield Police Department Assistant Chief Devin Rogers told ABC4 that Clearfield PD received calls around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, reporting screaming and what was believed to be gunshots at the Clearfield Cemetery on […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UTA officer shoots robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Mantua authorities seek information on bull that was shot and killed

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in Mantua are seeking information on an incident in which a bull was shot and killed last week. According to Mantua Mayor Terry Nelson, the bull had a value of $9,000. The incident occurred on the east side of Mantua Valley near 800 East.
MANTUA, UT
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy