What tech competition means to the Beltway

The word "competition" has a different meaning in Washington and other centers of regulation around the globe than it does in Silicon Valley. How it works: The same actions that industry leaders see as part of the natural process of business competition — acquiring startups, keeping customers inside their existing ecosystems and trying to dominate new platforms — sound alarm bells to regulators and legislators.
