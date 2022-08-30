Pooh Shiesty Speaks After Looking Unrecognizable In New Prison Photo

Photo: Getty Images

It's been some time since we've seen a fresh portrait of Pooh Shiesty since he was sentenced to serve five years in prison earlier this year. Now he's sporting a different look and speaking out about his time behind bars.



On Tuesday, August 30, the Memphis native was able to post a new photo to his social media accounts. In the image, fans can see Shiesty is now rocking a pair of gold-framed glasses and is letting his hair grow out longer than before. In a pair of Instagram Story posts, the "Main Slime" rapper also offers a few words about his time in prison so far.

“The police don’t stop watchin just cause you in jail and you can go to jail inside of jail,” he wrote. “Just let that sink in y’all small ass unconscious head.”



“They gone wait till I’m dead to start listening to what I be saying," he added.



Pooh Shiesty has been locked up for over a year after he turned himself in last June to face charges stemming from a double shooting that occurred in Miami's Bay Harbor Islands back in 2020. The 1017 rapper and his road manager Bobby Brown were accused of shooting two people after a deal for drugs and sneakers went wrong. Although they initially pled not guilty last year, Shiesty and Brown switched to a guilty plea in October 2021 after they accepted a plea deal in the case. In January, the "Back In Blood" rapper pled guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge , which led to a 63-month sentence.



Since his incarceration, Pooh Shiesty has celebrated his sobriety and even dropped new music .

