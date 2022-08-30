Read full article on original website
Georgia crushes Oregon in Chik-Fil-A Kickoff
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on …. Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Preview: Effingham …. Buddy Check 3: Newest surgical oncologist at Telfair …. Grilling safety tips to remember for Labor Day weekend. Georgia, SC suspend construction-related lane closures …. Woman struck by lightning on Hilton...
Wendy’s E. coli outbreak spreads to New York, Kentucky, CDC says
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Food poisoning incidents, thought to be caused by bad lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants, have spread to both New York and Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The new cases raised the number of states where diners have fallen ill to...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, her 2 children found shot dead in Carolina Forest home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and two children were found shot dead at a home in Carolina Forest on Wednesday, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after...
