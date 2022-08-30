Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
Hazell to be honored at annual Case celebration
This year’s Case Knife honoree is a man who has spent more than 30 years teaching the art of living. Alva Hazell was the Lebanon High School art teacher for 31 years and he has continued to be involved in the community since retiring from that job. His face will adorn a new Case knife offered at Shepherd Hills Factory Outlet. Hazell said he fell in love with the town shortly after arriving in town to teach art. For more on this story see the LCR.
lakeexpo.com
Two Camdenton Students Wins Youth Earth Day Art Contest
Two Camdenton students placed in the Missouri State Park Virtual Youth Earth Day Art Contest. Nearly 600 young artists from across Missouri submitted artwork for the contest. The artwork submissions comprised a variety of media, including finger paintings, pencil sketches, watercolors, 3-D models and clay sculptures. But of those 600...
lakeexpo.com
259 Waterview Ridge, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Enjoy exquisite Lakefront Living in this Newer (built in 2018) Luxury Custom Home in the Villages at Shawnee Bend that offers a resort-inspired lifestyle. This home went under a complete transformation in 2021 making it one of the most prestigious homes in the area. Home was professionally decorated & furnished. Home is being sold turn-key, making your move effortless! Built to capitalize on the calm cove protection w/ magnificent views to the main channel. Capture glorious sparkling water views from the pool in a park-like setting backyard. Floor plan is outstanding & offers plenty of space & privacy for all of your friends, family, & guests. Offers a perfect setting for indulgent relaxation or lavish entertaining both inside & outside the home. You will immediately take note of the exceptionally fine details, & incredible “smart” features in this home, which is as distinctively stylish, as it is, tastefully comfortable. Savor a life of luxury in this one of a kind lakefront oasis.
Laclede Record
JESSIE LEE (DOWELL) MONTGOMERY
Jessie Lee (Dowell) Montgomery, 92, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. She was born Sept. 22, 1929, to Jessie (Line) and Joe Lee Dowell. On Oct. 13, 1947, she was married to Robert L. Montgomery by the Rev. Henry Long in Phillipsburg. She was preceded in death by her husband. Jessie was saved and baptized on April 16, 1954.
ozarksfn.com
A New Way of Life
SEYMOUR, MO. – Nestled in a corner of Webster County, near Seymour, Mo., is a 52-acre farm that Eric and Michelle Nabinger now call home. They have lived there for a few months, with their children: Ryan, 14; Alyssa, 12; Ethyn, 9; Alayna, 7; and Jeremy, 6. They moved from Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Eric is retiring from the Army after three years in the Reserves and 20 years of active duty.
Laclede Record
CHARLES DAVID TROUTMAN
Charles David Troutman, 90, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Alpena Pass, Ark. to Leonard Briscoe Troutman and Izora Belle Brown Troutman. On Jan. 1, 1955, he was united in marriage to June Katherine “Kay’’ Coggburn,...
Laclede Record
COLE DAVID COFFMAN
Cole David Coffman, 27, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Columbia. He was born Sept. 9, 1994, in Springfield, Mo. to Howard Glen and Rebekah “Becky’’ Waterman Coffman. Cole was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Becky Coffman, and one sister, Michaela...
lakeexpo.com
712 Passover Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Osage Beach just off Passover Rd. A boat slip in the community dock is included. Owner has recently added new interior doors, new floors, new appliances, new bathtub surrounds and so much more! Kitchen boasts a beautiful butcher block island with plenty of room to add barstools. Large living room area and spacious guest rooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom features full bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2 car garage, tons of parking and backyard storage building round out this package. City sewer.
Laclede Record
DONIVAN RUBEN KNAPP
Donivan Ruben Knapp, 58, of Lebanon, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in his home near Pittsburg, Mo. He was born Nov. 23, 1963, at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. to Donivan and Geneva Faye Ward Knapp. Donivan was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Donna Sherman. He lived...
Laclede Record
LILLIAN FIKE
Lillian Faye Fike, 96, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Oct. 19, 1925, in Plato, Mo. to Isaac Andrew and Ruby Inez Crismon Williams. On Aug. 3, 1949, she married Kenneth Wilmer Fike. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Leta...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Please keep your eyes peeled for these long lost pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring several pets that have been missing for quite awhile. These various pets have been missing anywhere from a few weeks to four months. And their owners would appreciate any extra help in tracking them down.
VIDEO: Vultures in Galloway neighborhood; residents urged to take precautions
An area of Springfield's Galloway neighborhood is seeing an influx of visitors of the avian variety, and at least one apartment complex is asking residents to take precautions in order to control the problem.
Laclede Record
LHS runs over Hornets
SPRINGFIELD — The Lebanon Yellowjackets followed up their dominant performance last Friday night with maybe an even better showing against the Hillcrest Hornets at Shumate Stadium, winning 63-22. Lebanon (2-0 overall) put together 466 yards of total offense and scored on all but one of their possessions in the first half, leading 56-0 after 24 minutes of playing.
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
Rentable electric scooters roll out in Springfield today
After the Springfield City Council approved a bill allowing electric scooter — or "E-scooter" — rental companies to do business in the city early August, one company is officially starting to rent out the machines today, Sept. 1.
KYTV
Fire damages IHop in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
What $3 movies you can watch Saturday for National Cinema Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to the Cinema Foundation, September 3 is National Cinema Day where a majority of theaters will be selling movie tickets for only $3. Here in the Ozarks, several theaters are participating and some have older films returning to the big screen as well. Tickets are going fast, so buy them soon! […]
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
933kwto.com
Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
Laclede Record
RICHARD DEAN “DICK’’ ALEXANDER SR.
Richard Dean “Dick’’ Alexander Sr., 86, of Crocker, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in the Lake Regional Hospital of Osage Beach. He was the owner of Alexander Auto Sales of Crocker. Survivors include three children, Richard Alexander Jr. (Susan) of Richland; Randy Alexander (Christine) of Swedeborg, and...
