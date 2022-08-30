ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WNCT

Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed to Border Report that El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chief Gloria I. Chavez has been reassinged to the same position in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of South Texas. “USBP can confirm that Gloria Chavez has been...
EL PASO, TX
WNCT

NC board says Democratic legislative candidate can still run

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Democratic nominee for a key North Carolina legislative seat this fall remains a candidate, the State Board of Elections ruled on Friday, rejecting a local decision that found evidence she didn’t live in the district where she’s running. Along party lines, the Democrat-majority board voted 3-2 to reverse the findings […]
RALEIGH, NC
#The Associated Press
WNCT

NC elections board won’t fight for checks on poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any […]
ELECTIONS
WNCT

Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Mother and daughter pilots fly the Pacific together

HONOLULU (KHON) — Hawaiian Airlines operated its first flight with a mother and daughter pilot Wednesday. The mother, Captain Kamelia Zarka, and her daughter, First Officer Maria Zarka, took flight over the Pacific. Both pilots flew from neighboring islands in the Boeing 717 aircraft. According to Hawaiian Airlines, the...
HAWAII STATE

