Mobile home abandoned in the middle of California street
A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a California street this week, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the road.
The Texas Chainsaw Copyright Infringement? Business sued by film owner
(KXAN) — The holders of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” copyright are suing a central Texas business — accusing its owners of marketing and selling “at least 66 illicit items” with trademarked logos and images related to the classic 1974 horror film. According to a...
Man charged with hate crime after rant at California Taco Bell caught on video
A Northern California man has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a religiously-charged rant at a Taco Bell, police said Monday.
‘These are not bad people’: Ohio mom shares story of son’s fatal overdose
"Blake was a really funny, smart kid when he was little," Christina said of her son's childhood years. "He made friends very easily. Everybody liked him. Adults liked him. He was always polite. That's the one thing I always heard: 'Oh he's such a nice kid'."
Docs: Carolina Forest mother was in custody battle before she was found dead in home with her 2 children
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest mother who was found dead earlier this week with her two children had attended a custody hearing a day before, according to court documents. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a […]
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed to Border Report that El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chief Gloria I. Chavez has been reassinged to the same position in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of South Texas. “USBP can confirm that Gloria Chavez has been...
NC board says Democratic legislative candidate can still run
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Democratic nominee for a key North Carolina legislative seat this fall remains a candidate, the State Board of Elections ruled on Friday, rejecting a local decision that found evidence she didn’t live in the district where she’s running. Along party lines, the Democrat-majority board voted 3-2 to reverse the findings […]
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, her 2 children found shot dead in Carolina Forest home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and two children were found shot dead at a home in Carolina Forest on Wednesday, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a welfare […]
NC elections board won’t fight for checks on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any […]
Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
Mother and daughter pilots fly the Pacific together
HONOLULU (KHON) — Hawaiian Airlines operated its first flight with a mother and daughter pilot Wednesday. The mother, Captain Kamelia Zarka, and her daughter, First Officer Maria Zarka, took flight over the Pacific. Both pilots flew from neighboring islands in the Boeing 717 aircraft. According to Hawaiian Airlines, the...
The Coastal Report: Flounder fishing season begins; Disaster re-entry pass reminders
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
